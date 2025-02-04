Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / JK Tyre Q3 results: Profit dips 77% to Rs 51.52 crore on weak demand

JK Tyre Q3 results: Profit dips 77% to Rs 51.52 crore on weak demand

Its revenue dropped marginally to Rs 3,674 crore

JK Tyre

Photo: Company website

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JK Tyre reported a smaller profit for the second straight quarter on Tuesday, hurt by weak demand from truck and bus customers.
 
The tyre maker's profit sank 77% to Rs 51.52 crore ($5.92 million) in the third quarter from Rs 221 crore a year before.
 
Its revenue dropped marginally to Rs 3,674 crore.
 
Expenses rose 7%, led by a 6% climb in raw material costs.
 
Indian tyre makers are suffering from weak demand for new vehicles in the country this fiscal year and those more reliant on sales to truck and bus customers have been hit harder.
 
 
JK Tyre gets at least half of its revenue from such customers, mostly in its home market of India, that forms an even higher 80%-90% of revenue.
 
Commercial vehicle sales rose 1.2% during the quarter, but trailed overall auto sales growth of 3.1%, industry data showed.
 

More From This Section

Q3 result

Eris Lifesciences Q3FY25 results: Profit skids 18.6%, revenue up 49.6%

Q3 result

Thermax Q3 results: Net profit falls 51% to Rs 116 cr, expenses up 8%

UBS

UBS beats profit forecast but shares fall as buyback plan fails to impress

Kajaria, Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls 25% to Rs 77.74 crore

Tata power

Tata Power Q3 results: Net profit rises 8.2% to Rs 1,031 cr, revenue up 5%

Topics : JK Tyre Tyre makers Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon