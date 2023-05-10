close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

L&T Q4 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,987 cr, dividend at Rs 24 a share

The total revenue from operations increased 10.4 per cent YoY to Rs 58,335.15 crore

BS Web Team New Delhi
L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us
The engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro recorded a 10 per cent year-over-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, coming in at Rs 3,987 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
The total revenue from operations increased 10.4 per cent YoY to Rs 58,335.15 crore.

For FY23, the board has recommended paying a final dividend of Rs 24 per share.

The topline increased by 17 per cent year over year to Rs 1.83 trillion for FY23, while the bottom line increased by 21 per cent to Rs 10,471 crore.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), the measure of consolidated operational profit for the March quarter, increased 5 per cent YoY to Rs 6,833 crore while margin shrank by 60 basis points to 11.7 per cent.

A 3 per cent increase in orders came in for the quarter, totaling Rs 76,099 crore. 47 per cent of the quarter's total order inflows, or Rs 36,046 crore, were from overseas.

Also Read

Ongoing divestment, healthy order inflows positive for Larsen & Toubro

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Larsen & Toubro falls 2% on profit booking post Q3 results

F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Larsen & Toubro

Escorts Kubota posts drop in Q4 profit to $22.6 mn on higher expenses

Godrej Consumer Q4 results: Consolidated profit up 24.5%, revenue rises 10%

Balu Forge Industries Q4 net profit grows 43% to over Rs 15 crore

Apollo Tyres beats Q4 profit view on lower rubber costs, strong demand

Muted near-term outlook, weak Q4 show to keep UPL stock under pressure


Order inflows increased by 19 per cent to Rs 2.30 trillion in FY23, evenly dispersed across different market categories.
38 per cent of the entire order inflows, or Rs 86,523 crore, were international, the company said.

Larsen & Toubro

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 10 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

L&T Q4 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,987 cr, dividend at Rs 24 a share

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22
2 min read

Escorts Kubota posts drop in Q4 profit to $22.6 mn on higher expenses

photo
2 min read

MG Motor India says will sell majority stake to Indians in 2-4 years

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
4 min read

Paytm beats peers as highest revenue earner in mobile payments services

Paytm
2 min read

Godrej Consumer Q4 results: Consolidated profit up 24.5%, revenue rises 10%

Godrej Consumer Products
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Amara Raja gigafactory
2 min read
Premium

Edtech giant Byju's may soon raise $1 billion from ADQ and Oaktree

Byju's
3 min read

Walmart committed to India and here for the long term: CEO Doug McMillon

Walmart leaders
6 min read

HC upholds tribunal verdict favouring Reliance Industries in gas sale case

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

NCLT admits Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency, appoints IRP

Go First
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon