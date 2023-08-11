Patanjali Foods Q1 profit slumps over 60% as high expenses dent margins

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Patanjali Foods on Friday reported a 63.6% drop in first-quarter profit as high costs dented margins.

The Ruchi Gold oil maker's net profit after tax fell to 877.5 million rupees ($10.60 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 2.41 billion rupees a year earlier.

Total revenue from operations increased 7.7% to 77.67 billion rupees, while total expenses rose 9.3% due to higher purchases of stock-in-trade and employee costs.

Demand for consumer goods has been under pressure in rural India, with higher prices of everyday items from milk to wheat flour forcing people to cut back spending on both other essentials and discretionary purchases.

Revenue from Patanjali's packaged foods business that sells a range of products, including honey and juices, rose more than three-fold, while its revenue in the edible oils segment fell nearly 13%.

The company also said the edible oil industry was impacted by significantly lower prices than the previous quarter, which left the industry with high price inventory in hand, as well as stock in transit.

Also Read Patanjali Foods says not considering FPO to increase public shareholding BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result Patanjali Ayurved to sell 7% stake in its group firm Patanjali Foods Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website Aiming Rs 1 trillion turnover for Patanjali Group in next 5 years: Ramdev Glenmark Pharma Q1 results: Profit after tax dips 22% to Rs 149.9 cr Glenmark Pharma Q1 profit drops 22% to Rs 150 crore on higher expenses Nalco consolidated net profit declines 40% to Rs 334 crore in June quarter Puravankara consolidated net loss at Rs 17.86 crore in June quarter JSPL net profit declines 13% to Rs 1,692 crore in Q1 due to high expenses

Government intervention for lowering prices in spite of holding high-priced inventory impacted profitability negatively during the quarter, the company added.

Patanjali's shares closed nearly 2.2% lower ahead of the results. The stock rose nearly 23% in the April-June quarter.

Other consumer goods companies have reported mixed results for the first quarter, with KRBL posting an 18.90% rise in its profit, while Venky's (India) profit plunged more than 60%.

($1 = 82.7910 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)