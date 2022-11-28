JUST IN
Business Standard

PNB plans to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore through issuance of tier-2 bonds

The latest round of fundraising by banks comes at a time when credit growth has shown sustained momentum even as growth in deposits continues to lag

Topics
PNB | Punjab National Bank | bank bonds

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Punjab National bank
The issue size is of Rs 1,000 crore with a greenshoe option of Rs 3,000 crore, the sources said

State-owned lender Punjab National Bank plans to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore through issuance of tier-2 bonds later this week in order to fund firm loan growth, sources said.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 20:24 IST

