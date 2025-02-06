Business Standard

Trent Q3 results: Net profit rises 34% to Rs 497 crore, revenue up 34.3%

Trent Q3 results: Net profit rises 34% to Rs 497 crore, revenue up 34.3%

Trent Q3FY25 results: The Zudio parent reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 4,656.56 crore for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024

Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Zudio-parent Trent on Thursday reported a 33.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 496.54 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), compared to Rs 370.64 crore reported during the same period last year.
 
The Tata Group subsidiary saw its consolidated revenue from operations also rise by 34.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,656.56 crore from Rs 3,466.62 crore.  ALSO READ: MRF Q3 results: Net profit drops 35%, revenue up 14%, dividend announced
 
Shares of Trent were trading at Rs 5,705.80 on the BSE, down nearly 1 per cent at 1:20 pm after the Q3FY25 financial results were released.
 

Topics : Q3 results Trent Tata Trent BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

