Trent Q3 results: Net profit rises 34% to Rs 497 crore, revenue up 34.3%

Zudio-parent Trent on Thursday reported a 33.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 496.54 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), compared to Rs 370.64 crore reported during the same period last year.
The Tata Group subsidiary saw its consolidated revenue from operations also rise by 34.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,656.56 crore from Rs 3,466.62 crore. ALSO READ: MRF Q3 results: Net profit drops 35%, revenue up 14%, dividend announced
Shares of Trent were trading at Rs 5,705.80 on the BSE, down nearly 1 per cent at 1:20 pm after the Q3FY25 financial results were released.