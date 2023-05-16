Redington posts record Q4 revenue on strong demand for laptops, phones

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Indian IT products distributor Redington Ltd reported a 26% increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by demand for laptops and mobile phones, and as government departments and businesses spent more on servers, storage and software upgrades.

A pandemic-led drive towards digitisation by governments and businesses is a "one-way street," Redington had said earlier this year, as offices would have to continue to spend on technology, driving revenue growth for gadget and software providers.

Redington, which distributes products of global technology gaints like Apple Inc and Dell Technologies Inc, reported revenue from operations rose to a record 218.49 billion rupees ($2.67 billion) in the quarter ended March 31.

The company said revenue from Singapore, India and South Asia (SISA) increased 19% to 99.82 billion rupees, while that from the rest of the world, including Middle East, Turkey, Africa - its biggest segment - soared 33% to 118.76 billion rupees.

Consolidated profit attributable to shareholders, however, dropped about 11% to 3.10 billion rupees, as total expenses for the quarter jumped 27%.

Shares of Redington, which also recommended a dividend of 7.2 rupees per share on Tuesday, closed 0.6% lower before it reported results. The stock is down nearly 3% this year.

Also Read From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Sell Infosys, Buy Redington Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Bajaj Finance, Redington; Check Why Apple store opening in India will not impact Redington much: Analysts From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today JK Paper Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 64.7% to Rs 280 crore Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3% Jubilant Ingrevia Q4 profit slump 24% as supplements faced headwinds TV Today Network Q4 results: Net profit falls 83.6% to Rs 5.85 crore Max Healthcare Institute's PAT soars 86% to Rs 320 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai)