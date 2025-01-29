Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 6% to Rs 300 crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 6% to Rs 300 crore

The net interest income stood at Rs 570 crore for Q3 FY25, as against Rs 537 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth rate of 6 per cent

Q3 result

Operating profit also improved to Rs 408 crore, from Rs 370 crore, registering a growth of 10 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thoothukudi-headquartered Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has posted a 6 per cent rise in net profit during the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25) to Rs 300.24 crore, up from Rs 284.23 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous financial year, driven by continued growth in its core lending and deposit businesses.
 
"We believe that our strategic initiatives, coupled with our focus on responsible lending and cautious risk management practices, will pave the way for sustainable and profitable growth in the years to come," said Salee S Nair, managing director and chief executive officer, TMB.
 
The net interest income stood at Rs 570 crore for Q3 FY25, as against Rs 537 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth rate of 6 per cent.
 
 
Total income grew 10 per cent to Rs 1,519.94 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 1,387.13 crore in the October-December period last fiscal.
 
The bank’s deposits increased to Rs 50,392 crore, from Rs 46,799 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Also Read

PremiumSalee Sukumaran Nair

We aim to modernize, improve workforce productivity: Salee Sukumaran Nair

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q2 results: PAT grows 10.84% to Rs 303.18 cr

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 303 cr

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

TMB bets big on MSME sector, ropes in McKinsey for strategic development

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

GNFC, ITI, ACE among 8 smallcap stocks testing long-term averages on charts

 
The advances level of the bank also rose to Rs 43,650 crore, with a growth rate of 13.71 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
 
During the quarter, the bank’s non-interest income improved to Rs 189 crore, from Rs 158 crore, an increase of 20 per cent.
 
Operating profit also improved to Rs 408 crore, from Rs 370 crore, registering a growth of 10 per cent.
 
The net interest margin increased to 4.25 per cent, from 4.1 per cent, posting an increase of 15 basis points (bps).
 
TMB’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) decreased to 1.32 per cent, from 1.69 per cent, an improvement of 37 bps.
 
Net NPA also declined to 0.41 per cent, from 0.98 per cent, an improvement of 57 bps.
 
"We remain committed to our strategic priorities of expanding our reach and enhancing customer experience. In this quarter, we have opened five new branches across key markets, further strengthening our distribution network.
 
We have entered into a few strategic partnerships with companies such as Oracle, Deloitte, and Bajaj Broking to leverage their expertise in various areas, including digital transformation and operational efficiency, to enhance customer growth," he added.
 
The bank’s net worth increased to Rs 8,715 crore, from Rs 7,668 crore last year, with an absolute rise of Rs 1,047 crore, registering a growth rate of 13.65 per cent.
 
The retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segment increased to 92 per cent in Q3 FY25, as against 91 per cent in Q3 FY24.

More From This Section

JBM Auto Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 8% to Rs 52 crore, sales up 4%

JBM Auto Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 8% to Rs 52 crore, sales up 4%

adani power energy sector

Adani Power Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 3,057 crore

q3 results

CAMS Q3 results: Net profit rises 40% to Rs 124 cr, revenue up 27.6%

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Q3 results: PAT rise 18% to Rs 4,308 cr on strong loan growth

Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless Q3 results: Net profit falls 5.3% to Rs 654 crore

Topics : Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q3 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon