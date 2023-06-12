close

Agritech startup Fuselage qualifies for Global Entrepreneurship Programme

Agritech startup Fuselage Innovations has been selected for the UK government's Global Entrepreneurship Programme (GEP), making the Kerala-based company eligible for relocation to the European nation

Fuselage, which provides drone-based agricultural surveillance and spraying solutions, qualifies for mentorship by experienced entrepreneurs and introduction to key networks, courtesy the GEP that lends business support to non-UK firms.

Specialising in manufacturing customised UAVs and drones for agricultural aerial plant survey and spraying, Fuselage, which was founded by Devan Chandrasekharan and Devika Chandrasekharan, will be guided under GEP on ways to grow internationally.

Once shifted to the UK, that country's Department of Internal Trade will help Fuselage, especially around exporting, according to a statement issued by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) here on Monday.

The programme will help the 2020-founded Fuselage build capacity in key business areas, according to Devan Chandrasekharan, Managing Director of the company that functions at the Technology Innovation Centre of the KSUM.

"The GEP also helps us scale up our exports and make wide connections across the UK tech ecosystem," he said.

The GEP supports only those overseas companies into innovative technology business and making a "clear commercial proposition" that addresses a large global opportunity.

Willing to establish global headquarters in the UK, the firm should have a potentially groundbreaking product or unique service-based technology.

With a business plan outlining how the business can expand from a headquarters in the UK, the company must have a customer-validated product in the market or one ready to launch.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

