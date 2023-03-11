JUST IN
Business Standard

Inker Robotics secures $1.2 million funding under Kerala StartUp Mission

Kerala-based Inker Robotics, under the Kerala StartUp Mission, which deals with research and delivery in robotics and futuristic technology education, has secured a USD 1.2 million funding

Topics
Kerala | Startups

Press Trust of India  |  Thrissur 

startups

Kerala-based Inker Robotics, under the Kerala StartUp Mission, which deals with research and delivery in robotics and futuristic technology education, has secured a USD 1.2 million funding.

The company has secured USD 1.2 million in a pre-series fundraising round headed by AHK Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm.

Inker Robotics, which aims to create an impact on the next generation by empowering them with education in emerging technologies, expects the funding to enable them to further enhance its training delivery platform to develop more engaging content in robotics and emerging technology education.

"We believe that our platform with its immersive and engaging approach is an effective way to teach futuristic technology skills to the young generation. We are thrilled to have the support of our investors as we work to empower the next generation with the skills they need to make them future ready," Rahul Balachandran, the founder and MD of Inker Robotics said in a release.

The delivery platform Inkerlearn, is set to create an ecosystem whereby it integrates hardware and content to create an engaging community, with the first product from this platform to be the Inker Robomaker.

The idea behind Robomaker primarily is to kindle a scientific temper in the young minds, making learning immersive, experiential, and application-based, the release said.

Meanwhile, AHK Ventures, said enormous technological changes are happening daily and there was a need for creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the youth at global scale.

"We strongly believe the Inker has the potential to make a significant impact. We are excited to become a part of Inker's journey and look forward to leveraging our resources and networks to help Inker grow and reach new heights," AHK ventures said.

With the startup looking to create a social impact by taking robotics to grassroot levels through its innovative technology, the fund will also be used to drive robotic literacy and awareness among the general public, the company said.

The organisation, which has a 4,500 sq ft robotics facility with 80 industry professionals has won the award for Best Robo Lab Setup in India, at STEM SUMMIT 2019 held at IIT Delhi.

Headquartered in Thrissur Inker promotes inspired robotics solutions and collaborative partnerships.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 17:05 IST

