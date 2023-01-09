JUST IN
India, Bangladesh unlikely to cut subsidy bill as elections near: Moody's
Business Standard

Google backs Indian agritech startup Cropin in its Rs 113cr funding

Google has funded homegrown agritech startup Cropin in its latest Rs 113 crore round that also saw participation from JSR Corporation and existing investors ABC Impact and Chiratae Ventures

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Launched in September last year, Cropin Cloud has become a leading platform in the digital transformation of agriculture.
Google has funded homegrown agritech startup Cropin in its latest Rs 113 crore round that also saw participation from JSR Corporation and existing investors ABC Impact and Chiratae Ventures, the platform said on Monday.

The funds will aid in expanding Cropin Cloud, the company's intelligent agriculture cloud platform, to cater to the growing demand for digitisation and predictive intelligence in the global agriculture sector.

"By making farms and harvests traceable, predictable, and sustainable, Cropin aims to transform how food is grown. We are excited to partner with global technology innovators like Google, which further validates our capabilities and solidifies our position as a leader in the digitalisation of global agriculture," said Krishna Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, Cropin.

With the support of this funding round, Cropin will be able to further invest in its go-to-market efforts and expand the platform's capabilities, including developing next-generation predictive intelligence solutions through Cropin AI Labs.

"Cropin is poised to be the largest agritech company globally with its cloud-based, SaaS business model. This investment underlines our strong belief in their growth," said Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Chairman Chiratae Ventures India Advisors.

The goal of Cropin AI Labs is to bring predictive intelligence to every acre of the world's cultivable land.

In addition, Cropin plans to expand its business presence in new regions and industries, focusing on creating solutions that promote sustainable agriculture practices and address global food security challenges on a large scale.

Cropin has partnered with more than 250 B2B customers and has digitised 16 million acres of farmland, benefiting over 7 million farmers.

Cropin Cloud's intelligence platform has already provided predictive intelligence for over 200 million acres of farmland worldwide, said the startup.

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 12:11 IST

