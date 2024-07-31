BCCI tells NCLAT it has reached a settlement with edtech major Byju's





The NCLAT has deferred the formation of Committee of Creditors (CoC) till August 1, when the case will be heard again. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday informed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that it has arrived at a settlement with Byju's about the repayment of over Rs 158 crore in dues that the edtech firm owes to the cricket governing body. These dues are related to cricket jersey sponsorship deals. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NCLAT Chennai Bench was told that Riju Raveendran, the brother of Byju's founder, Byju Raveendran, had paid Rs 50 crore yesterday, according to law platform Bar & Bench. The NCLAT was told that an additional amount of Rs 25 crore will be paid by Friday (August 2), and the remaining Rs 83 crore due will be paid by August 9.

However, Byju’s US-based lenders have opposed the settlement. They told NCLAT that the repayment is tainted and being funded with stolen money. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for the lenders, alleged that both Byju Raveendran and Riju Raveendran conspired to siphon over Rs 500 crore, as per the findings of a US court.

“How can someone who cannot even pay salaries pay Rs 150 crore out of the blue?" said Rohatgi. “It is our money that has been withdrawn by these fellows.”

To support his allegations, Rohatgi read out portions of a judgment delivered by a Delaware court in a bankruptcy case against Byju's US entity Byju’s Alpha. He contended that amid a financial crisis, Byju Raveendran has now absconded to Dubai.

The US lenders have alleged that Byju’s founders unlawfully diverted $533 million in loan proceeds, the whereabouts of which are still unknown.

When NCLAT asked Rohatgi if he was assuming that the repayment amount to BCCI was part of the missing $533 million, Rohatgi said ‘yes’ and questioned if the money had been taken out of an official bank account.

The missing money is at the heart of a fight between lenders owed more than $1.2 billion and Think & Learn. The two sides are battling in courts in Delaware and New York, a Bloomberg report said.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who represented BCCI, said the cricket body would never accept any tainted money. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who also appeared for the BCCI, said that the creditors' concerns were based on assumptions, according to the Bar & Bench report.

The lenders urged the NCLAT to direct Byju's to file an undertaking that the money being paid to BCCI is not Byju Raveendran's, according to the report.

Byju Raveendran's counsel replied that some assurance should be given to ensure that the insolvency process against Byju's does not come in the way of the proposed settlement.

The NCLAT asked the interim resolution professional (IRP), appointed to oversee the insolvency proceedings against Byju’s, whether the CoC’s (committee of creditors) constitution can be put on hold. The NCLAT then adjourned the hearing till August 1, the next date of the hearing. It also asked Byju's to file an undertaking to clarify that money due to financial creditors will not be used to pay operational creditors (such as the BCCI).

On July 16, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted Byju’s, officially known as Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) based on a petition filed by the BCCI due to unpaid dues amounting to Rs 158.90 crore.

Due to the NCLT's order, Raveendran lost immediate control of the company. The tribunal appointed a bankruptcy professional to oversee daily operations during the proceedings.

On July 23, Raveendran had moved NCLAT seeking an urgent hearing in the matter.