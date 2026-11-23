Enterprise data security startup Matters.AI has raised Rs 115 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Tanglin Venture Partners. IIFL Fintech Fund, Piper Serica, Bharat Tech Fund, Foster Ventures and Tetration Ventures joined the round, along with existing investors Kalaari Capital and Endiya Partners.

The round brings total funding to about Rs 175 crore. Matters.AI gives security teams a single source of truth for sensitive data, showing where it is, where it has travelled, who or what touched it, and whether that use was intended. It builds that picture by using AI to understand the context of the data and the intent behind each use. The platform follows the full journey of data across cloud, on-premises systems, SaaS applications, endpoints and browsers.

Matters.AI is deployed at more than 50 organisations, including major financial institutions, stockbroking and asset management firms, large retailers, and digital media and entertainment platforms.

“Security teams do not need another tool telling them something might be wrong,” said Keshava Murthy, co-founder and CEO of Matters.AI. “They need a system that understands the problem, investigates it, and takes action. We built Matters.AI with a simple conviction. Enterprise data security should evolve from fragmented tools and manual investigations into an AI security engineer capable of doing the work. As AI agents increasingly access and move sensitive information alongside humans, we believe every enterprise will need an AI security engineer protecting its most valuable asset, its data.”

The company will use the funds for R&D in data lineage, autonomous investigation, endpoint and browser intelligence, and prevention of sensitive data misuse by AI agents. It will also build its North American sales organisation, starting with senior leadership hires.

“Tracing how sensitive data moves across a large enterprise is deep engineering, and regulated enterprises already run it in production. That is the kind of company the Bharat Tech Fund exists to back,” said Abhay Agarwal, founder and fund manager of Piper Serica.