Unsiloed AI, which uses vision models to turn complex documents into structured data for AI agents, on Friday announced that it has raised $7.5 million in seed funding led by Felicis. Other investors include Y Combinator, Orange Collective, Uncorrelated Ventures, Aarthi Ramamurthy and Beth Turner, among others.

The company is building APIs (application programming interface) that let software read, extract and update information in documents, with the goal of making them as computable as databases. With fresh funds, it plans to advance Unsiloed's document models, grow its engineering team and expand cloud and on-premises deployments for enterprise customers.

The company says it has processed millions of pages for organisations ranging from early-stage AI startups to publicly traded companies and law firms. Its platform supports document parsing, extraction, classification, splitting and editing across financial services, insurance, healthcare, legal and other industries.

Founded by Aman Mishra and Adnan Abbas, batchmates at IIT Kharagpur, Unsiloed was part of Y Combinator’s Fall 2025 batch. Its founding team includes alumni of Cognition, Snowflake, Stripe and quantitative trading firms. The company supports private-cloud, on-premises and fully air-gapped deployments, allowing organisations to process sensitive documents within their own infrastructure.

"We believe AI agents will eventually read and write more documents than humans," said Aman Mishra, cofounder and chief executive officer of Unsiloed AI. "Those agents do not just need better OCR. They need a dynamic interface to read, update and act on unstructured data. We are building that interface so documents can become as computable as databases."

According to the firm’s Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer Adnan Abbas, “A document’s meaning depends on both its content and its visual structure.” He added, “We combine deterministic computer vision with dual-stream vision models to preserve those relationships, so AI agents can work with the information in context.”

“For AI agents to transform how enterprises work, they first need to understand the documents those businesses run on,” said Astasia Myers, senior venture partner at Felicis. “Unsiloed is building the interface between those documents and AI agents, combining advanced computer vision algorithms and VLMs along with the deployment flexibility that enterprises need.”