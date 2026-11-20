Indian space startup SatSure raises ₹60 crore from govt-backed space fund
The investment is part of a ₹200 crore Series B round that includes fresh equity, venture debt and secondary transactions, which the Bengaluru-based startup expects to close by December 2026
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Indian space startup SatSure has raised ₹60 crore ($7 million) from a government-backed space technology fund as part of an ongoing ₹200 crore funding round, the company said on Friday.
The investment comes as India seeks to expand its commercial space industry through reforms that have opened the traditionally state-dominated sector to private companies and investors.
The Antariksh Venture Capital Fund is investing at a post-money valuation of ₹870 crore ($93 million), SatSure said. The ₹1,600 crore fund is anchored by IN-SPACe, India's private space sector regulator, and managed by SIDBI Venture Capital, an arm of state-owned small-business lender SIDBI.
Bengaluru-based SatSure uses satellite imagery and artificial intelligence to help banks, insurers, infrastructure firms and government agencies make decisions. Its subsidiary KaleidEO develops satellite imaging systems for Earth observation.
The series B round comprises ₹165 crore in fresh equity, ₹25 crore in venture debt and ₹10 crore in secondary transactions. The company expects to close the round by December 2026.
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The proceeds will help prepare its satellite imaging payloads for launch in 2027, support its participation in India's planned Earth-observation satellite network and expand its data analysis capabilities and international operations.
SatSure's customers include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, ITC, Bayer and the Airports Authority of India.
The startup has raised ₹427 crore from institutional investors, excluding grants, with previous backers including Baring Private Equity Partners India, Promus Ventures and Asian Development Bank Ventures.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 20 2026 | 12:24 PM IST