Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian startups ask CCI to order Google to restore apps after 'brazen' move

Startup executives on Monday met India's deputy IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who told them he was concerned by the removal of the apps

Google

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A group representing Indian startups has asked the country's antitrust watchdog to order Alphabet Inc's Google to reinstate apps it removed for policy violations, a letter seen by Reuters shows, escalating a showdown with the U.S. giant in a key market.
Google on Friday removed more than 100 Indian apps, including popular ones by Matrimony.com, for not complying with its policy of paying a service fee when in-app payment options other than Google's are used.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The startups have now taken the issue to Competition Commission of India (CCI). The Commission has already spent months looking into startups' complaint that Google is not following a 2022 antitrust directive that prevents it from taking adverse measures against companies which use alternate billing systems. Google denies wrongdoing.
The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) in its March 1 letter to the CCI said Google's decision to remove apps was a "brazen move" which was anti-competitive and the regulator should ask the company to reverse its decision.
Google's move will cause "irreparable harm to the entire market", ADIF said in the letter, which is not public.
Google declined to comment on the letter. ADIF and CCI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The app removal has sparked criticism from Indian companies, many of which have been at odds with Google for years and criticised its practices. Google, which says it is in compliance, has maintained its in-app fee helps develop and promote the Android and Play Store ecosystem.
The dispute centres on efforts by some Indian startups to stop Google from imposing a fee of 11%-26% on in-app payments, after the country's antitrust authorities ordered it not to enforce an earlier fee of 15%-30%.
India's IT minister on Saturday said such removal of apps by Google "cannot be permitted".
Startup executives on Monday met India's deputy IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who told them he was concerned by the removal of the apps and that his ministry will write to Google to ensure they are reinstated, according to two people familiar with the talks.
Chandrasekhar later wrote on X that he will take up the matter with Google "for a sustainable and long-term solution".

Also Read

Self-care, personal growth apps top Google Play's 'Best of 2023' list

Google trial focused on app store payments to be handed off to jury

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google's second-gen Pixel Fold prototype pics show redesigned camera island

Google rejected Play Store fee changes due to revenue impact: Epic Lawsuit

Google Play Store delisting hits Indian app developer business by 40%

Bengaluru blast: Startups call for swift measures to ensure robust safety

Byju's unable to pay salaries as funds locked amid rift with investors

Edtech major upGrad appoints Venkatesh Tarakkad as chief financial officer

Healthtech unicorn Pristyn Care lays off 120 employees, eyes profitability

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google start- ups Google Play Store CCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon