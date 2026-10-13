NuSynth Technologies raises ₹36.5 crore in seed funding led by two VCs

NuSynth Technologies, an R&D-led collaborative platform for process innovation in complex chemistry, has raised Rs 36.5 crore (about $4 million) in seed funding. The round was co-led by Avaana Capital and Shastra VC. The new capital will support the development of NuSynth’s R&D and technology capabilities, initial portfolio of proprietary processes, scale-up capabilities and team.

Despite significant growth in chemical manufacturing, India still relies on complex, multi-step synthesis routes for many critical molecules, increasing material and energy costs, dependence on imported intermediates and hazardous reagents, and challenges in commercial scale-up. This creates an opportunity to deepen domestic R&D and build indigenous chemical process innovation capabilities.

NuSynth addresses this challenge by redesigning chemical processes from first principles rather than making incremental tweaks. It re-evaluates starting materials, reaction pathways and process economics to develop synthetic routes that improve cost efficiency, yield, cycle time, safety, sustainability and scalability.

Experimental data feeds NuSynth’s AI engine, building a proprietary knowledge base. This accelerates future molecule selection, experimentation and commercial scale-up, shortening traditional R&D gestation cycles.

Beginning with high-value sectors such as pharmaceuticals and electronic chemicals, the company is building process innovation capabilities that will extend across multiple chemistry-led sectors over time.

“We believe the next chapter will be defined by our ability to innovate on the underlying chemistry itself,” said Poorvank Purohit, co-founder and CEO, NuSynth Technologies. “Our ambition is to build proprietary processes from India that can deliver superior economics and sustainability, and serve customers across global markets.”

NuSynth’s founding team combines expertise in scientific R&D, commercialisation and business building. Poorvank Purohit, former MD and CEO of Solara Active Pharma Sciences, brings industry experience and global customer relationships, while Dr Ramesha A R, a postdoctoral researcher at NIH, Washington, and a PhD graduate from IISc, brings scientific and R&D expertise.

Abhishek Deo and Dipak Bajaj bring commercial and operating experience across Zetwerk, Mstack, Ola, JPMorgan, BlackBuck and SUN Mobility. The team has led multiple zero-to-scale journeys, including companies that achieved unicorn scale and public-market milestones.

“We believe (NuSynth’s) approach will improve the economics, resource efficiency and resilience of chemical manufacturing across critical sectors, while creating globally competitive technology platforms from India,” said Shruti Srivastava, partner, Avaana Capital.

Avijeet Alagathi, managing partner, Shastra VC, said NuSynth’s founding team brings together a rare combination of scientific depth, industry experience and execution capability. “We believe this combination, along with its data and an AI engine, strongly positions NuSynth to build a differentiated process innovation platform from India for global markets,” said Alagathi.