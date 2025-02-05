Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 09:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Riju Raveendran moves NCLAT against decision to reinstate 2 Byju's lenders

Riju Raveendran moves NCLAT against decision to reinstate 2 Byju's lenders

Riju, who is the brother of founder Byju Raveendran, has challenged a January 29 order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)

Byju

The NCLT has yet to decide on the application by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking to settle its dispute with Byju’s for the default of Rs 158 crore.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Riju Raveendran, the largest shareholder in the cash-strapped edtech firm Byju’s, has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) challenging a decision to reinstate Glas Trust and Aditya Birla Finance as lenders of the edtech firm.
 
Riju, brother of founder Byju Raveendran, has challenged a January 29 order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
 
The NCLT had ordered disciplinary action against resolution professional (RP) Pankaj Srivastava and rejected his decision to exclude Glas Trust and Aditya Birla Finance from the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the edtech firm.
 
The matter will be heard by the NCLAT on February 6.
 
 
Both Glas Trust and Aditya Birla Finance were part of the CoC last year in August but were later axed from the reconstituted committee. Aditya Birla Finance alleged that the RP had wrongfully classified it as an “operational creditor” instead of financial creditor or lender, while Glas Trust said it was wrongfully ousted from the CoC.

Also Read

PremiumMichael Moe, founding partner and chief executive officer, GSV Ventures

Hope 50% of our portfolio firms go public in 5 years: GSV Ventures CEO

Byju's

Cash-strapped Byju's executive, biz partner found in contempt of US court

Byju

Glas Trust, Aditya Birla Finance reinstated as lenders of edtech co Byju's

FITJEE

EdTech woes: Why India's online & offline education platforms are crashing

Byju Raveendran

Downfall of Byju's, India's hot edutech startup, wipes out US debtholders

 
Financial creditors have a financial contract with the debtor, such as a loan, debt security, or guarantee. Operational creditors provide goods or services to the debtor, such as employees, suppliers, or government entities.
 
Meanwhile, the NCLT is yet to decide the application by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking to settle its dispute with Byju’s for the default of Rs 158 crore.
 
On Wednesday, the suspended director of the edtech firm told the NCLAT that the NCLT had only ruled on the application of the lenders but had not ruled on the application of BCCI.
 
The NCLT had in July last year started the insolvency proceedings after BCCI alleged that Byju’s had defaulted on Rs 158 crore. But the appellate tribunal halted the proceedings against the firm after it claimed that it had reached an agreement to pay Rs 158 crore to BCCI towards outstanding dues.
 
Later, Glas Trust moved the Supreme Court, alleging that the money was “illegal” and siphoned from them. In October last year, the apex court set aside the NCLAT order halting the insolvency proceedings against Byju’s.
 
The matter was then sent back to the NCLT. 

More From This Section

swiggy, swiggy AI

Swiggy Q3 results: Net loss widens to Rs 799 crore, GOV grows 38%

Mohan Lakhamraju, Great Learning

Edtech company Great Learning launches AI Mentor and AI Teacher

Dreamfly

Drone battery tech co Dreamfly Innovations raises $1.4 mn in seed funding

PremiumLaxmikanth V

Raising funds this year will be tough for VCs: Pavestone Capital

PremiumPaytm, UPI

Budget 2025 slashes digital payments incentives: Is MDR on its way out?

Topics : Byju Raveendran Byju's NCLAT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Election Exit Poll Results LIVE2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon