SoftBank-backed Meesho unveils Valmo to enable low-cost deliveries

E-commerce firm Meesho has launched the technology-led logistics infrastructure platform Valmo. It aims to leverage its technology capabilities and tap into a vast logistics entrepreneur network to deliver shipments at the lowest cost.

In India, logistics and supply chain remain largely unorganised. It consists of several regional players who serve limited geographies. Valmo would partner with fulfilment centres across the country. This way, it aims to create a national logistics solution by eliminating entry barriers for local players and helping them grow their businesses.

"Valmo is our bold step towards democratising logistics in India,” said Sourabh Pandey, CXO, Fulfilment and Experience at Meesho. “We wanted to create an efficient, cost-effective logistics ecosystem that empowers local players and contributes to job creation.”

Meesho said it has reduced its logistics cost by 5 per cent by using its Valmo platform. Valmo currently handles 20-22 per cent of orders of Meesho, which it plans to double in the next 12-18 months.

Pandey also said that Valmo aligns seamlessly with the National Logistics Policy, contributing to the reduction of logistics costs while optimising supply chains and creating jobs.

The company has built disaggregated network nodes, including first-mile, last-mile, and sorting centres across the country. This also allows delivery partners to be located close to users, thereby reducing the time taken for each delivery. The firm is building technological capabilities internally to facilitate the seamless handover of shipments. Meesho has also collaborated with leading logistics companies, including ElasticRun, FarEye, LoadShare, and Shipsy, to develop these technological solutions.

Valmo currently helps in managing over 9 lakh orders daily. This accounts for nearly 18 per cent of third-party (3P) e-commerce shipments in India. Further, Valmo has expanded its reach to include over 6,000 pin codes across 20 states. Nearly 3,000 micro-entrepreneurs who act as business partners ensure the smooth functioning of these operations. This initiative has helped generate 35,000 indirect jobs through sustained engagement with these local partners. Meesho also continues to work with leading third-party logistics providers such as Delhivery, Shadowfax, Xpressbees, and Ecom Express.

