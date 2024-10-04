Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Swiggy launches 10-minute food delivery service Bolt in six key cities

Swiggy launches 10-minute food delivery service Bolt in six key cities

Bolt offers popular dishes like burgers, hot beverages, cold beverages, breakfast items, and biryani that require minimum preparation time

Quick commerce

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO-bound food tech platform Swiggy on Friday announced the launch of its 10-minute meals and beverages delivery service Bolt.

It is already operational in key locations across six major cities -- Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, and Bangalore, and it will expand into more areas in the coming weeks. Bolt offers quick food delivery service from select restaurants within a 2 km radius of the consumer.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The service will continue to expand into additional areas in the coming weeks," Swiggy stated.
 
Bolt offers popular dishes like burgers, hot beverages, cold beverages, breakfast items, and biryani that require minimum preparation time.
 
 
It will also focus on ready-to-pack dishes like ice cream, sweets and snacks, Swiggy said.
 
Notably, delivery partners are not informed of the distinction between Bolt and regular orders, meaning they are neither penalised nor incentivised based on delivery time, the food tech major shared.
 

More From This Section

Zoom

Zoom Phone service launched in Pune, to be expanded to other major cities

Overseas fundraising by Indian firms is experiencing a robust revival in 2024, following a lacklustre 2023. This resurgence is primarily driven by strong demand for high-yield bonds from international investors amid improving liquidity conditions an

Chennai-based Refex to raise Rs 927 crore through preferential issue

Premiumunicorn startup

India's brain gain: 40 Indian univ alumni join US unicorn founders club

PremiumBala Srinivasa

Arkam Ventures targets middle India: GenAI, space tech, EVs among key areas

Left to Right - Yash Dayal, Chief Technology Officer, Wakefit.co, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-Founder, Wakefit.co, Ankit Garg, Founder, Wakefit.co

Wakefit enters Rs 1,000 crore revenue club, returns to Ebitda profitability

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy's Food Marketplace, said: "Bolt is the next evolution in our mission to provide unmatched convenience. Ten years ago, Swiggy revolutionised food delivery by cutting average wait times to 30 minutes".
 
"Now, we're reducing that wait even further for frequently ordered items like coffee, burgers, ice cream, and biryani, partnering with trusted restaurants to deliver the best food in just 10 minutes." 

Also Read

swiggy, swiggy AI

Swiggy gets shareholder nod to use provision to upsize IPO fresh issue

Zomato

Swiggy vs Zomato: Which is better investment bet? Morgan Stanley weighs in

PremiumSwiggi, Zomato

Can live events become the next big growth driver for Swiggy, Zomato?

IPO

Hyundai to Swiggy: Sebi nod for IPOs paves way for bumper festival season

Swiggy

Swiggy Instamart starts 24x7 free delivery in Delhi NCR for festival season

Topics : Swiggy IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon