Uber renews five-year Karnataka aggregator licence, valid till 2026

Ride-hailing platform Uber has received a renewal of its transport aggregator licence from the Karnataka State Transport Authority (KSTA), which allows the firm to continue operations in the state until December 30, 2026.

The licence, granted under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Aggregator Rules, 2016, is valid for five years starting December 31, 2021. The renewal provides regulatory certainty for Uber in one of its most important Indian markets.

“We are pleased to receive our Transport Aggregator Licence in Karnataka — a state that has been one of Uber’s most important markets in India. This licence reflects our continued commitment to serving riders and drivers across the state. We remain focused on working closely with the government to strengthen a safe, reliable and technology-led mobility ecosystem for urban mobility,” an Uber spokesperson said.

Other players, including Rapido and Ola, didn’t share any statement till the time of going to press.

Under Karnataka’s aggregator framework, ride-hailing companies must obtain and periodically renew licences to legally operate. As part of the rules, an applicant seeking grant or renewal of an aggregator licence must maintain a minimum fleet of 100 taxis, either owned directly or through agreements with individual taxi permit holders, and have systems in place to monitor vehicle movement, supported by a control room facility.

Uber entered India in 2013 as a four-wheeler ride-hailing platform and has since expanded across autos and two-wheelers. Beyond core ride-hailing, it launched metro ticketing integration in Bengaluru last year and, in 2025, integrated its in-app SOS feature with the Bengaluru Police to enable faster emergency response for riders and drivers.