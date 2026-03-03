Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Uber renews five-year Karnataka aggregator licence, valid till 2026

Uber renews five-year Karnataka aggregator licence, valid till 2026

Renewal of Uber's aggregator licence under Karnataka's mobility rules provides regulatory certainty for the firm, allowing operations until December 2026 in a key Indian market

Uber

Uber entered India in 2013 as a four-wheeler ride-hailing platform and has since expanded across autos and two-wheelers. | Photo: Shutterstock

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 8:34 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Ride-hailing platform Uber has received a renewal of its transport aggregator licence from the Karnataka State Transport Authority (KSTA), which allows the firm to continue operations in the state until December 30, 2026.
 
The licence, granted under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Aggregator Rules, 2016, is valid for five years starting December 31, 2021. The renewal provides regulatory certainty for Uber in one of its most important Indian markets. 
“We are pleased to receive our Transport Aggregator Licence in Karnataka — a state that has been one of Uber’s most important markets in India. This licence reflects our continued commitment to serving riders and drivers across the state. We remain focused on working closely with the government to strengthen a safe, reliable and technology-led mobility ecosystem for urban mobility,” an Uber spokesperson said. 
 
Other players, including Rapido and Ola, didn’t share any statement till the time of going to press.
 
Under Karnataka’s aggregator framework, ride-hailing companies must obtain and periodically renew licences to legally operate. As part of the rules, an applicant seeking grant or renewal of an aggregator licence must maintain a minimum fleet of 100 taxis, either owned directly or through agreements with individual taxi permit holders, and have systems in place to monitor vehicle movement, supported by a control room facility.
 
Uber entered India in 2013 as a four-wheeler ride-hailing platform and has since expanded across autos and two-wheelers. Beyond core ride-hailing, it launched metro ticketing integration in Bengaluru last year and, in 2025, integrated its in-app SOS feature with the Bengaluru Police to enable faster emergency response for riders and drivers.

More From This Section

Anjali Sardana, founder and chief executive officer of Pronto

Pronto raises $25 million to expand instant-home services across citiespremium

SFO Technologies (Photo: Company Website)

SFO Tech raises ₹750 cr funding led by Trident Growth, Amicus Capitalpremium

(From Left) Lannan Jiang, Co-founder; Bragadeesh Suresh Babu, CEO and co-founder Tattvam AI

Tattvam AI raises $1.7 million to speed up semiconductor chip design

MeltPlan is working with top enterprise contractors like DPR Construction in California and Innovo Group in the UAE to help in their planning or preconstruction phase of construction

MeltPlan raises $10 mn in seed funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners

L-R Himanshu and Karan

Wootzwork raises $6.6 mn to bring predictability to offshore manufacturing

Topics : Uber Karnataka Transportation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air