WazirX secures majority creditors' nod for revised scheme of arrangement

WazirX secures majority creditors' nod for revised scheme of arrangement

Zettai said 95.7 per cent of WazirX creditors backed its revised scheme, covering $206.9 million in claims, with redistribution of assets pending Singapore court approval

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

WazirX parent Zettai on Monday said a majority of creditors approved its revised scheme of arrangement, paving the way for redistribution of virtual digital assets (VDAs), pending court approval.
 
This marks the second time in a year that eligible creditors of the crypto exchange have undergone a voting process. In March, platform users had voted in favour of the earlier scheme of arrangement.
 
Around 1.49 lakh scheme creditors participated in the revote, representing $206.9 million in claims. Of this, 95.7 per cent — or 1.43 lakh creditors representing $195.7 million — voted in favour of the scheme.
 
“Under the amended scheme, the distribution of recoveries to scheme creditors will be managed through Zanmai India, a reporting entity under the Financial Intelligence Unit of India,” the company said in a statement.
 
 
The voting process was conducted between 30 July and 6 August 2025. 

“This has been an incredibly challenging year for all of us, and we are deeply grateful for the unwavering trust and support we have received throughout this journey. Should the Singapore Court sanction the scheme, we are committed to restarting operations within 10 business days of the scheme taking effect,” said Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX.
 
In June, the Singapore High Court had rejected an earlier restructuring plan by the company after it failed to disclose incorporation details of its Panama entity during the process.
 
The company had previously conducted its first voting round in March. In April, Zettai said 93.1 per cent of eligible creditors, representing 94.6 per cent in value of claims, had voted in favour of the scheme, months after the restructuring proposal was filed in the Singapore High Court.
 
WazirX suffered an alleged cybersecurity hack in July 2024, resulting in losses of more than $230 million.
 
The platform has 4.3 million creditors in total, comprising investors and users affected by the cyberattack.
 

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

