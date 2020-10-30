125 Years of Adding Flavour to Food- Mahesh Value Products Ltd

You would like to read
- Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 6.09% in the March 2020 quarter
- Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 81.53% in the June 2020 quarter
- L T Foods launches DAAWAT Cuppa Rice
- Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
- Volumes spurt at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd counter
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tasty Tasty TT brand from Mahesh Value Products Ltd (MVPL) has been part of South India's culinary landscape for over a century - since 1895 to be precise.
Tasty Tasty TT asafoetida, the flagship category of Tasty Tasty TT brand is one of the oldest food brands in the country that has completed 125 years of trust and heritage. TT Appalam and TT Cold Pressed oils are the brand extensions of Tasty Tasty TT.
Mahesh Value Products Limited is proud to own some of the brands that have successfully become an indispensable part of customers' lives. These brands have successfully withstood increasing demands from consumers and the test of times, doing what they do best - Creating Value.
Other brands of MVPL include Stumper and SiXiT. STUMPER is a brand that any ardent cricket lover in India would relate to. Rubber balls branded 'STUMPER' have ruled the roost in playing fields all over India. STUMPER has helped shaped the cricketing dreams of many in the country. Products under STUMPER brand include cricket balls, cricket kits, shoes, cricket bats, tennis balls, etc. SiXiT, another brand from MVPL produces cricket tennis balls and other cricketing goods. SiXiT products are innovative, engineered and tested to be the best in class giving an unmatched performance.
The products are manufactured at the village near Manalur, located in the district of Sivagangai, Tamil Nadu. The equipment and machinery incorporate the latest technological advances and employs rigorous quality control processes, which explains the high rate of production.
The development of the products has not come at the cost of nature. Eco-friendly processes, installation of waste management systems and appropriate monitoring procedures have ensured that the environment stays pristine.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor