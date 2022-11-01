A Web 3.0 Product based on the Real World Metaverse for gamers seeking sustainable economies

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/PNN): The RX 669 Series is all set to launch their NFTs for millennial gamers, backed by a first-of-its-kind mobile platform that is connected to a real-world metaverse.

While the game promises highly addictive AA FPS gameplay, the economy is fueled byreal-world brand collaborations. RX 669 aims to cultivate a community of web 3.0 future technologists.

GM to Web 3.0 OGs!

In order to bring NFTs to the masses, the RX 669 is equipped with the following features

Addictive game play to entice web 2.0 users (zero-tolerance for boring games)

Accelerating the release of NFTs by more accessible brands

Offering direct and indirect rewards for skill and participation to users

Distributing immersive new age ads for brands through the community

Integrating NFTs from other collections to ensure interoperability

Utilizing free-to-play, play-and-earn, share-and-earn models to increase participation

Changing Dimensions of Web 3.0 Gaming

In recent years, Web 3.0 enthusiasts have been exploring this space enthusiastically, but the industry has yet to offer sustainable tokenomics and original products behind the NFTs.

The RX Series does not shy away from the usual web 3.0 models of staking, breeding, and renting, but also upgrades new meta data based on user progress on the chain in order to make its NFTs more rare.

The Metaverse market is expected to skyrocket by 2030 to USD 5 Trillion, according to a Mckinsey report. In Q2 of 2022, 491,000 addresses made NFT transactions, and around 28.6 million wallets traded NFTs in 2021.

The key purpose of offering mobile-first games is to onboard smartphone users. The space for in-game assets now accounts for a significant portion of the total value of the gaming industry, which according to a recent report, is set to $300 Billion in the next 4 years.

Anand Kumar, Founder of RX Series stated that " NFTs should be backed up by products which forward the technology in line with the hardware and software innovations happening around the world and have realistic roadmaps in addition to rewarding the buyers". He invites founders of other NFT sold out collections to collaborate and bring their characters into RX Series game. Anand has been actively involved in future technologies combined with metaverse technologies for almost a decade. One of his previous products is a virtual reality cricket game, which is now available in more than 16 malls.

