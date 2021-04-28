Acclaimed music producer, composer & lyricist Shivam Birk is winning hearts of people with his music

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], April 28 (ANI/PNN): There's little doubt that Punjab is home to a vast musical world having numerous singers, composers and local artists. The overall size of the Indian music industry is as much as 2000 crore and Punjab music industry comprises 25 per cent of which is huge, seeing the size and diversity of the Indian music industry.

Punjabi songs have a unique feel and beat to them, which makes people instantly fall in love with the music. There are many emerging talents in Punjab but very few can survive the competition and make it big in the music industry. Today we come across one such young and new talent Shivam Birk who is winning the hearts of music lovers not just in Punjab but across the entire country.

Born and brought up in a small village named Birk in the Jalandhar district, Shivam's passion for music developed at a very early age. As he grew up, he got inspired by the success of other Punjabi artists and dreamt of making it big in the music industry. Just after college, the young boy started a music production house named 'JBD Production'. When he entered the music industry, he created a devotional song "Mera Baba Balak Nath" to get the blessings of the almighty for moving ahead on the success path. And this song was an instant hit and set the tone for his musical journey ahead.

As a musician, he has mastered all the aspects of creating a song that is both popular as well as retains the original folk music of Punjab. Therefore, today he is a successful music producer, composer and lyricist. With hard work, perseverance and good work ethics, within no time, he has carved a niche for herself.

Under his banner 'JBD Production', he has worked on multiple projects giving several hit and catchy party songs and music videos. Known for his hits such as "Rahu Naam Tera and Italy," Shivam considers himself lucky to have been able to create a space for himself in the music industry. "Music is in my blood. But I also believe that music is a learning process. I have been a slow and steady learner of the music industry's nuances and developed new skills over the years. And I have succeeded in my career because I make music that comes straight from my heart and touches the audience," says Shivam.

A great example of it is the song "Italy" which was sung beautifully by the sensational Punjabi singer and aesthetically shot in Italy itself and got an overwhelming response from the audience.

Apart from being a successful music producer and composer, Shivam is a lyricist which gives him an added advantage in song creation, making the song more influential. He has an excellent idea of composing music too; therefore, he is known as an all-rounder in the music fraternity.

Spinning some catchy party songs, with a distinct rawness, Shivam's brand of soulful music easily melts into the hearts and minds of music lovers, making him quite a successful musician at a young age.

