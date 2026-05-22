VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: Admach Systems Limited, an engineering solutions company specializing in customized automation systems and non-destructive testing solutions for industrial, nuclear, and defence applications, announced its H2 & FY26 financial results.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the result, Mr. Ajay Chamanlal Longani, Managing Director & Chairman, said:

"FY26 has been a landmark year for Admach Systems as we delivered strong operational and financial performance across key business segments. Revenue and EBITDA grew by 29% YoY, while Profit After Tax registered a robust growth of 59% YoY, reflecting the strength of our engineering capabilities, execution excellence, and customer trust.

We also successfully completed our IPO and raised ₹42.60 crore, followed by our listing on December 31, 2025, marking an important milestone in the company's growth journey. With a healthy order book of ~₹ 65 crore and rising opportunities in nuclear, defence, and steel sector import substitution, we remain confident about sustaining long-term profitable growth and creating value for all stakeholders."