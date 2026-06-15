SMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: ASCT's Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management, Mumbai, has announced admissions for the Academic Year 2026-27 for its industry-focused Aviation and Logistics programmes. The institute aims to provide students with career-oriented education that combines academic learning with practical industry exposure. Why the Aviation & Logistics Sector Is Growing India's aviation and logistics industry is witnessing unprecedented growth driven by airport expansion, increasing airline traffic, rising cargo movement, growth in e-commerce, and the government's focus on infrastructure development. As airlines, airports, logistics companies and supply chain organizations continue to expand operations, the demand for trained and skilled professionals is increasing significantly across the sector.

Industry experts believe that future career opportunities will extend beyond traditional airline roles to include airport operations, cargo management, logistics planning, supply chain management, customer service, international trade and allied sectors. This growth has created a strong need for specialized education that prepares students for real-world industry requirements. Responding to Industry Demand Recognizing this growing demand, ASCT's Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management has developed programmes that focus on practical skills, professional development and industry readiness. The institute's objective is to bridge the gap between academic education and employer expectations by creating a learning environment that emphasizes operational knowledge, workplace discipline and professional competence.

Unique Industry-Integrated Learning Model One of the institute's distinguishing features is its innovative learning structure that combines four days of industry training with two days of classroom education every week. This approach enables students to gain hands-on experience while simultaneously pursuing their academic studies. Students receive exposure to airline operations, airport management, logistics systems, cargo handling, customer service and supply chain processes through industry interactions, internships and practical training opportunities. The institute also offers an Earn While You Learn initiative, providing eligible students with professional exposure during their academic journey. Industry Partnerships and Academic Programmes The institute offers B.Voc. programmes in Aviation & Logistics through educational collaborations with Sikkim Skill University.

Students may pursue specialized learning in Airport Management, Logistics Marketing & Management, Custom Clearance, Ramp Operations and Cabin Crew Training, while also gaining knowledge in Air Waybill Operations, Inventory Management, DGCA Regulations and Import-Export Procedures. To strengthen global employability, the institute additionally provides foreign language training in French, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinese and Arabic. Mr. Lalit Kumar Seth Founder & Chairman, ASCT's Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management stated "Our vision is to develop skilled, industry-ready professionals who can contribute meaningfully to India's rapidly growing aviation and logistics ecosystem. Today's employers seek candidates who possess both academic knowledge and practical operational experience. Through our industry-integrated learning model, we aim to prepare students not only for employment but for long-term professional success."

Admission & Eligibility - Admissions for Academic Year 2026-27 are currently open. - Eligibility: 12th Pass or Equivalent from any recognized board. - Students aspiring to build successful careers in aviation, airport operations, logistics, cargo management and supply chain industries are encouraged to apply. With its practical training approach, industry exposure and academic partnerships, ASCT's Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management offers a pathway to professional growth in one of India's fastest-growing sectors. - Contact: ASCT's Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management 1306, 13th Floor, Swaroop Aditya Avenue, Marol Pipeline Road, J.B. Nagar, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400099 - Mobile: +91 8108052237 / +91 9326578912 Email: edu@asctindia.com

About the Institute ASCT's Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management, established under Asaavari Seth Charitable Trust, is dedicated to providing industry-oriented education in aviation and logistics management. The institute combines academic learning with practical industry exposure to prepare students for careers in aviation, airport operations, cargo management, logistics and supply chain management. Through professional training, industry partnerships and skill-based education, the institute aims to develop competent professionals capable of meeting the evolving demands of the global aviation and logistics industry. Limited Seats Available - Apply Now: https://forms.gle/XvwsXY1mdqLRBe8UA (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)