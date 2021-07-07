ADROSONIC appoints Phillip Burgess as Head of Digital Assurance Services

You would like to read
- ADROSONIC expands business in USA, announces James Oury as Partner Operations at ADROSONIC Inc.
- ADROSONIC-INSTANDA Launch New Partnership to Rev Up Insurance Sector's Digital Transformation
- ADROSONIC organizes annual event Elevate 2020
- Each woman has own set of challenges, they overcome them in own unique way - ADROSONIC
- ADROSONIC to bear expenses of COVID-19 vaccination of its employees and families
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Digital consulting company ADROSONIC has added to its fire power by appointing Phillip Burgess as Head of Digital Assurance Services (DAS).
Burgess, who brings with him a vast 26 years' experience in quality assurance from an array of fields, would be based in ADROSONIC's London office.
Burgess will be playing the role of Program Test Manager for one of ADROSONIC's esteemed customer, providing leadership and governance on ongoing quality assurance program. He will be responsible for standardising and optimising quality assurance strategy, processes, KPI's and Quality Metrics across programme & projects and will be working closely with business stakeholders and product owners to drive the improvements within ongoing transformation programs.
Welcoming Burgess on board, ADROSONIC Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sonal said, "The appointment of Phillip is a great addition to our client delivery team. His vast range of experience will strengthen our Quality assurance practice and processes."
"He will be working closely with business stakeholders and product owners to drive the improvements and add value in delivery," Sonal added.
"I'm delighted to be joining ADROSONIC and helping their clients improve their IT Service Delivery functions through robust and high-quality digital assurance services. This is an exciting opportunity to join a rapidly scaling international consultancy firm. I'm looking forward to playing a key role in the journey." said Burgess on his appointment.
During his 26 years' professional journey, Burgess has been associated with many renowned companies besides working as an independent consultant for a fair amount of time. Some of his noted workplaces in the past are: Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, QBE, Ten10, Christie's, and Markel International.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor