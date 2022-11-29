ADVOTALKS, the e-legal service Platform is transforming the Indian legal scenario through its easy-to-access and cost-effective expert legal advice

AdvoTalks, the e-legal service platform, witnessed tremendous growth in the customer base in the last year

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI/SRV): Setting our goal to expand our client base to 5 million by 2023 and aiming to help people with all kinds of legal solutions under one roof AdvoTalks witnessed tremendous growth in the customer base in the last year by adding customers in its journey.

AdvoTalks is also preparing to adopt effective digital strategies to make their services more convenient and affordable at the same time, So customers living in a fast-paced world, find it more convenient to get their products delivered to their doorsteps instead of visiting the physical stores.

Expressing their delight at the milestone, Founder Vatsaly Ajit Srivastava & Akarshan Srivastava said, "AdvoTalks is a legal tech platform where any citizen can get legal advice on matters relating to marriage, divorce, taxation, civil & criminal issues, etc. At AdvoTalks, we believe in creating empowered citizens for the country through our high-quality legal advice, The Experts are available 24*7."

The founders here share the insights of their journey on founding AdvoTalks, a Platform that is leaving no stone unturned in helping individuals in their times of crisis.

"Our company, AdvoTalks, is a one-of-its-kind legal Platform that has abandoned the traditional methods of legal consultancy in favor of a more client-focused consultancy service. Living in the age of digitization, when every sector is embracing technology, we have also decided to go online so that Indians can access justice easily. At AdvoTalks, we try to provide them with practical and easy solutions to their problems by providing the best legal advice." they added.

AdvoTalks has an expert team of lawyers, Chartered Accountants & Counsellors, on the Platform to handle the legal issues of both individuals and large corporations. We also make sure that we keep the identity of our clients confidential. In times of emergency needs, we make sure that our services are available for them. People can consult with India's top advocates 24*7 through phone calls or chat and get quick solutions in a seamless manner.

The Vision of Advotalks is to streamline the Indian judicial system. People hesitate to enter legal battles due to the complicated outlook of the Indian judicial system. AdvoTalks wants to erase that hesitation from people's minds so that they can claim their legal rights effortlessly. At the same time, we want to support all those budding entrepreneurs who are seeking educated legal solutions for their businesses.

Online legal services like AdvoTalks offer easy access to top-notch legal experts at an affordable price which is more than necessary in a country like India.

AdvoTalk's motto has always been "Justice gets easy". AdvoTalks is dedicated to securing the legal rights of every section of society. AdvoTalks makes sure seeking justice is not expensive and it also envisions the principle of timely justice.

For more information, please visit: (https://advotalks.com)

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)