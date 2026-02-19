BusinessWire India Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 19: Ampcus Cyber, a global cybersecurity provider focused on proactive threat mitigation and digital resilience, today announced the launch of its CISO Intelligence Council. The Council is a strategic platform to exchange intelligence, collaborate on defense strategies, and shape the future of cybersecurity. It brings together a distinguished group of security leaders from major enterprises across technology, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and other sectors. CISO members onboarded from the respective regions include Devki Nandan Raikwar, Associate Vice President, PayTM; Vivek Kumar Sinha, Senior IT and Infrastructure Security Leader, ETP Group; Deepak Kumar, CISO, Colorplast Systems Pvt. Ltd. These leaders contribute extensive expertise in enterprise security governance, digital risk management, and regional cybersecurity strategy. The Council also includes senior security leaders across Philippines, Cambodia, Dubai and Malaysia, reflecting its growing regional and international representation.

The CISO Intelligence Council aims to create a platform where security leaders can exchange insights, discuss emerging threats, and shape the future of cybersecurity practices. Through this initiative, Ampcus Cyber seeks to strengthen the cybersecurity ecosystem by building collaboration among senior leaders responsible for protecting critical digital assets. As part of the council's mission, CISOs will use the platform to share their views & suggestions on enterprise resilience, threat evolution, and digital trust; challenge conventional thinking across industries and borders; influence peers, policymakers, and the cybersecurity industry at large; and collaborate with fellow leaders who are redefining how organizations protect what matters most.

"The launch of the CISO Intelligence Council in India is an important step toward building a collaborative cybersecurity leadership community. This is more than just collaboration. It is about collective leadership and our aim is to bring experienced CISOs together. We want to enable meaningful conversations, drive innovation, and help organizations stay ahead of evolving cyber risks across industries and geographies," said Deep Chanda, Chief Officer at Ampcus Cyber. With this launch, Ampcus Cyber aims to accelerate knowledge sharing, promote cybersecurity best practices, and support enterprises in building future-ready security frameworks. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)