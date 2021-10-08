Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) enters into an MOU with Amravati EV Consulting (AEV), the subsidiary of DAO EV Tech

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has entered into an MOU with Amravati EV Consulting and Trading Private Limited (AEV), a subsidiary of the EV OEM Smart Manufacturer, Dao EV Tech Pvt. Ltd. to develop and up-skill delivery personnel and provide employment opportunities in South India initially. DAO EV Tech, a 'Make in India' dedicated smart electric mobility manufacturing start-up based out of Hyderabad.

India, being a country with 1.3 Billion people, has the capacity to elevate poverty and generate large-scale earning opportunities for young people from Tier-3, Tier - 4 cities and towns simply by upskilling them to work in Tier -2 and Tier -1 cities, providing an Electric vehicle, food & accommodation and opportunities to work as 'Delivery Personnel'. During the pandemic, India witnessed unprecedented growth in the online delivery industry. The growth that was meant to take place in the next ten years took place in just 8 weeks, according to a McKinsey report. Hence, the order-fulfilment and last mile-delivery is currently facing a challenge and dearth of delivery personnels.

The sudden increase in demand for order-fulfilment and last-mile delivery personnel in the e-commerce industry has created an opportunity for 'Delivery Personnel'. However, in the current scenario the delivery personnel is required to own their vehicle. This modality has reached its saturation. There is acute shortage of such delivery personnel and such resources are facing 30-40% attrition rate. So AEV has come with an innovative solution by tapping the untapped resources from smaller towns and villages who are equally eligible and willing but do not own their vehicle. This will bring long-term relief to the last-mile delivery resource crunch.

Amravati EV Consulting (AEV) has seen this as an issue facing the industry and approached Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). Andhra Pradesh has one of the largest migrants to the cities who primarily join the construction industry. Today this can change.For the enablement of such skilled manpower in this sector, it is obligatory on the part of The Government of Andhra Pradesh to develop a large pool of skilled manpower to cater to the needs of the industry and related service sectors. Towards this endeavour, the State has earnestly decided to address the skill shortage projected by the Industry through APSSDC.

K. Ajay Reddy, Chairman and Bangara Raju, MD of APSSDC spoke on the occasion and said, "As per the instructions of Hon'ble Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh should be a role model for skilling. DAO EV Tech's Recruit, Train and Deploy (RTD) model will empower and enable rural unemployed youth to make a decent livelihood."

Through the MOU, the APSSDC will help AEV in selection of right training partners in various rural parts of state of Andhra Pradesh for providing the infrastructural facilities required for running the Skill Development Program and related recruitment and training management for the last-mile delivery business in the e-commerce industry.

Dr. Michael Liu, Chairman and CEO, DAO EV Tech said, "We have a scientific process to recruit the delivery personnel. Without upgrading the skills and proper training we do not onboard any delivery personnel. Through this MOU, the Government of AP and APSSDC and AEV will enable recruitment, training and onboarding of 'Delivery Personnel' while AEV will further take the responsibility to migrate them to Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities and provide employment opportunities".

Maneesh Singh, VP Strategic Development, DAO EV Tech said, "This MOU is a strategic way forward for closing the industry gap. We at AEV are constantly seeking corporate contracts with tier-1 and tier-2 e-commerce companies, major 3PL players and national food delivery companies."

The APSSDC shall select reputed and authorised 'Training institutions' through a stipulated procedure. Provide a platform for registration of trainees online and mapping of institutions' potential and interested 'Delivery Personal'. AEV will provide the Training Module to these training partners and the training partners will ensure the Deliver Personnel complete the required skill development course so that they are employment ready.

AEV takes responsibility to get 'Delivery Personal' on-boarded with the Tier-1 and Tier-2 e-commerce players and enable further onsite training at e-commerce companies and ensure they get on-boarded.

AEV will also enable hostel accommodation and food arrangements in migrated cities at a subsidised rate. This residential accommodation will be near the delivery hubs of e-commerce players. AEV will further assist through it's parent company Dao EvTech Private Limited to provide '2 Wheeler Electric Vehicles' to the delivery personnel at zero cost through 3PL micro-investors (Fleet Owners).

