NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is all set to host the 20th edition of India's premier marketing conference, Marketing Conclave (MarCon), co-powered by Google, on August 4-5, 2026, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai 2026. The conclave will bring together founders, CMOs, brand leaders, marketers, technology innovators, and media professionals to discuss the latest trends, technologies and ideas shaping the evolving marketing landscape. With artificial intelligence redefining every stage of the marketing lifecycle, MarCon 2026 will explore how organisations are building AI-first marketing functions, adapting to the new search and discovery ecosystem, leveraging AI-enabled media planning, rethinking marketing measurement, and balancing AI-driven efficiency with creativity, trust and responsible innovation. Featuring keynote addresses, fireside chats, panel discussions, masterclasses and networking sessions, the conference will offer practical perspectives from leaders shaping the future of media and marketing.

Marketing Conclave 2026 will host industry leaders and experts, including Priya Choudhary, Director, Business Solutions & Insights, Google; Siddharth Shekhar, Director - Govt. & PSUs, BFSI, Fintech, Education & Auto, Google; Pushkar Gupte - Head of Industry, CPG, Google; Vinay Bhartia, Director Enterprise, MEA + West Asia @ Semrush (An Adobe Co); Shwetha Iyer, SVP & Head of Marketing; Kissht, Aditya Das, Director, Head of Growth & Omnichannel Marketing, Cipla; Siddharth Bajaj, Chief Marketing Officer, Dr Batra's Healthcare; Jahid Ahmed, Senior Vice President and Head Digital Acquisition, HDFC Bank; Priyanka Shah, Head of Digital Marketing, Bajaj Auto, and Somnath Mukherjee, and Head of Programmatic and Performance Marketing, Reliance Retail.

Among other key discourses to be discussed at the conference are leveraging data and technology to deliver personalised customer experiences, the rise of creator-led commerce, changing consumer behaviour, the future of media, and strategies for taking Indian brands to global audiences. The conclave will also explore how marketers can build trust, drive measurable business outcomes and prepare for an increasingly AI-driven ecosystem. Among the partners of Marketing Conclave 2026 are Affinity Global Advertising, Consumr.ai, Connect Network, DoubleTick, Google, Helo.ai, mFilterIt, PubLive, Vonage, BC Web Wise, LS Digital, Truecaller, and Semrush (An Adobe Company) and many more. To register for Marketing Conclave 2026 or learn more, please visit: www.marketingconclave.com

About Internet and Mobile Association of India The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body with more than 800 members, including Indian and multinational corporations, as well as start-ups. IAMAI has been instrumental in shaping India's digital economy. IAMAI advocates free and fair competition, and progressive and enabling laws for businesses as well as for consumers. The overarching objective of IAMAI is to ensure the progress of the internet and the digital economy. Its major areas of activities are public policy and advocacy, business to business conferences, research, promotion of start-ups and promotion of consumer trust and safety.

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