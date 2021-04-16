B-Town celebs come forward to help 2-year-old's treatment expenses worth Rs.16 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Since earlier this week, a large number of Bollywood celebrities namely Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Ajay Devgan, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor amongst significant others have come forward to support a Hyderabad-based family in their journey of saving their child Ayaansh Gupta.

Rajkummar's Instagram post read, "Ayaansh needs world's most expensive drug. You are his last hope! Link in Bio to donate. Please donate as he doesn't have too many days left for this injection. I've done my bit, it's your turn now."

Ayaansh, 2, is diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and his parents Rupal and Yogesh Gupta have taken to crowdfunding on ImpactGuru.com to cover the cost of Zolgensma therapy.

SMA is a rare genetic disease that attacks the baby's nerves and muscles, and as it progresses, makes it extremely difficult for the child to carry out basic activities like sit up, lift their head, swallow milk, and even breathe. SMA is currently the leading genetic cause of infant death worldwide, and it affects 1 in 10,000 babies.

Currently, Ayaansh is of two years and 10 months of age and has a chest deformation called pigeon's chest. The child requires physiotherapy daily for at least four-five hours. Ayaansh is on a complete liquid diet as he is unable to swallow properly. On an average, he vomits around five times a day. He needs BiPAP support for breathing for 12 hours a day and often suffers from sleep apnea. Even when he has a cough, the little boy needs a tube i.e. catheter to remove the phlegm.

The only ray of hope for Ayaansh is Zolgensma, a one-time gene replacement therapy. Commercially Zolgensma is available in the USA for approximately USD $2.1 million (Rs 16 crores). But it is not possible for a middle-class couple like the Guptas to arrange for the world's most expensive medicine.

This is the ideal time for little Ayaansh to take the medicine as it is only approved for children who have a bodyweight of fewer than 13.5 kilograms. Ayaansh's weight is 10 kilograms.

In a heartfelt appeal, Ayaansh's parents said, "Please donate on our ImpactGuru fundraiser to relieve little Ayaansh of the daily torture of his condition. Every small amount will be one step closer to the required amount. Even sharing this story on social media platforms will be of immense help."

In 70 days, Ayaansh's ImpactGuru fundraiser has raised over Rs 5.60 crore cumulatively contributed from 25,000 plus donors.

One of the updates on Ayaansh's ImpactGuru fundraiser read, "Thank you, for your amazing response to our SOS call. Without your constant inspiration and love, we would have probably crumbled under the pressure of arranging Ayaansh's life-altering crores. But we stand strong because we have you by our side. Do keep sharing Ayaansh's story to make it go viral. We need all your help to save our sweet boy and on time. Help us."

#AyaanshFightsSMA ImpactGuru Donation Link: (https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-ayaansh-gupta-mk)

