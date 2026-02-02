VMPL Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2: Banaras Lit Fest 2026 curated a significant literary and intellectual engagement with a featured conversation on Made in Nepal: Lessons in Business Building from the Land of Everest by Dr. Binod Chaudhary, bringing together leadership, literature, and long-form dialogue at one of India's most respected cultural platforms. The session, titled 'From Everest to Enterprise', was led by noted commentators Atul K. Thakur and Anshuman Rai, who guided an in-depth discussion on entrepreneurship, institution-building, and the evolving idea of leadership in emerging economies. Through the conversation, Dr. Chaudhary reflected on his journey from Nepal to the global stage, the creation of enterprises across continents, and the deeper philosophy behind Made in Nepal -- a book that blends personal narrative with strategic insight to explore resilience, risk-taking and long-term value creation.

The engagement formed part of Banaras Lit Fest's broader vision of placing complex, contemporary narratives at the intersection of culture, ideas and public discourse, positioning business leadership as a subject of intellectual and literary relevance. Earlier in the day, Made in Nepal was formally unveiled at the festival, marking the book's presence within the core literary programming of BLF 2026. Dr. Chaudhary also attended the festival as Guest of Honour, participating in the Inaugural Ceremony alongside leading cultural and public figures. Banaras Lit Fest 2026 witnessed a defining literary moment as "Made in Nepal," the book by Binod Chaudhary, was spotlighted during a signature session at the festival, held in the presence of the acclaimed actor and cultural icon Anupam Kher.

Set against the historic and spiritual backdrop of Banares, the book launch drew together literature, leadership, and lived experience in a powerful celebration of storytelling that bridges enterprise and identity. Made in Nepal: Lessons in Business Building from the Land of Everest traces Dr. Chaudhary's remarkable rise from modest beginnings in Nepal to the creation of a globally respected business empire spanning multiple continents and industries. The book offers an inside look at the mindset, discipline and long-term vision that transformed local ambition into international impact. Far beyond a conventional business memoir, the book blends personal narrative with sharp strategic thinking, revealing the human decisions behind major turning points -- the risks taken, the setbacks faced, and the beliefs that sustained growth through uncertainty. It presents entrepreneurship not as ambition alone, but as responsibility, resilience and long-term commitment.

The book's launch in Banares carried special resonance - a city where heritage and progress coexist- mirroring the book's own narrative of tradition meeting ambition, roots meeting reach, and local identity meeting global scale. Dr. Chaudhary further connected with readers through a book-signing session, engaging directly with students, entrepreneurs, business leaders and festival attendees, making Made in Nepal one of the most talked-about literary moments of Banaras Lit Fest 2026.