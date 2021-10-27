Bring Italy to your home as Sirca empowers you to create 'Your Italian Autograph'

You would like to read
- Sirca celebrates Jashn-e-Rang with key partners as they believe 'Ghar Hai Aapse'
- Riyo Advertising celebrates 17 years of grand success in Press Advertising further expands services in Digital Public Relations Space
- OPN Advertising, TV 18 walk away with top honours at Maddys Awards 2021
- Founder of 'Infinite' Vinny Ritu Aggarwal forays into the realm of business coaching
- TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.
New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): It is the humble beginnings that pave the path to the greatest of stories. Of a legacy built on sheer dedication and diligence, Sirca has come a long way with what started as a modest beginning and paved its way in the heart of India.
Sirca, having a strong foothold internationally, chose to paint a picture of Italian grandeur, extravagance, and elegance that people want in their interior decor specific to Indian want of perfection and elegance.
By resonating with the essence of 'Premium Italian Wood Coatings', Sirca made a simple yet significant communication about their Italian coatings, polish, and paints in the Indian wood coating market. Sirca R & D lab has been establishing a benchmark for architects, designers, and interior designers in the various market segments, a series of natural effect coating systems, which allow minimizing color and characteristics changing of the pre-tinted substrates over time, thus guaranteeing effective and efficient protection from solar radiation thus preserving the natural beauty of the wood and gifting it a long and healthy life. These coating systems have undergone rigorous and stringent characterisation, which has verified technical solutions, including top-quality and high-performance products.
The intent to bring out the 'Italian Art' and 'All Things Italian' through marketing communication was pretty clear from the start. A rock-solid groundwork that establishes the presence of Sirca as the brand that defines exclusivity and authenticity with their Italian wood coatings was sought and was exactly, what DigiStreet delivered.
"Sirca is on a huge growth trajectory, and we are not leaving anything untouched that enables the brand on its way ahead. Of course, marketing is one of the most important aspects that a brand must focus on, and for that purpose, we met with the who's who of the Advertising & Marketing industry. But nothing clicked. That's when Darpan (CEO & Strategist) from our long-term agency DigiStreet Media pitched the idea of 'Your Italian Autograph', all I had left to say was Let's get it done!" says Apoorv Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, Sirca Paints.
In a clever homage, DigiStreet encapsulated each attribute of Sirca in a manner that feels more personal, hits close to home, and creates a unique identity of the brand. "The thought was clear for me and as simple as it could be. I simply asked Apoorv the different things he wants the brand Sirca to represent. And then it struck me - no matter the aspect, from beauty to grandeur, it all incepts with Sirca. Begins with Sirca is a crisp and powerful statement that not only relates every aspect of the brand but also reflects assurance, quality, and so many more things. I was still not satisfied myself as the brand needed a statement of its own, statement that reflect and raise the identity of its actual user. That came in the form of 3 magical words, our way of saying I Love You to the brand. Your Italian Autograph struck right-on with Apoorv and the entire team and we couldn't be happier that our idea gelled with their thoughts & new era of growth for Sirca perfectly."
Exuding elegance and humbleness at the core, Sirca, with its brand outlook and communication, is ready to make your interiors a piece of art and create "Your Italian Autograph"!
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor