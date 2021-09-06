Buy a Vivo Mobile Phone with your EMI Network Card and save big

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Smartphone users and enthusiasts alike can now get the latest 5G phones in India without breaking the bank.
The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card offers the No Cost EMI facility on the EMI Store, allowing customers to save more when they buy the latest vivo mobile phone.
With rapid digitisation, almost every service is now available online and accessible through a smartphone. Even banking is now a lot easier with a smartphone, and to enjoy these benefits, customers are looking to new technology.
5G phones in India are a great first choice as they're fast, loaded with features, and enable high-speed connectivity. In fact, one of the top models in this segment is the X60 vivo mobile phone. Several other models, like the V21 and the IQOO 7 from this manufacturer also feature among the top, most affordable 5G phones in India.
With a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, shoppers can now make this purchase a lot easier, and here's how.
How to shop with the EMI Network Card
Customers can buy the latest (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/vivo-mobile-phones-brand-store.html) Vivo mobile at Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. The online process is quick, offers a great selection of products, grants access to discounts, and is completely paperless. What's more, the EMI Store features several dealers and retailers, allowing shoppers to pick one they trust.
Adding to the experience, customers can also finance their purchase with the No Cost EMI facility, completely online. Here, customers can split the cost of purchase into pocket-friendly instalments. These instalments can be repaid comfortably, over a flexible tenure. There's no extra charge whatsoever.
To avail the service, all shoppers have to do is:
Add the vivo mobile phone to cart
Fill in necessary personal details and checkout
Enter the EMI Network Card details and financing details
Complete the purchase with an OTP sent to the registered mobile
With the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, shopping affordably for the latest technology is a simple and quick task. Be it ACs, washing machines, refrigerators or 5G phones in India, customers can save more with the No Cost EMI facility. Some products may even qualify for zero down payment, helping shoppers stay within their budget, and enjoy maximum affordability.
