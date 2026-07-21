PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21: CARD91, an NPCI-certified partner and payments infrastructure provider, has provided its Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) stack to Indian Overseas Bank. The Bank has gone live with RuPay National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and Gift Card capabilities. Built on NPCI's National Common Mobility Card framework, the partnership widens Indian Overseas Bank's product portfolio for customers and offers a convenient alternative for everyday travel and gifting, with digital servicing enabled by CARD91's technology stack. As banks look to make prepaid programs more relevant to everyday life, the opportunity is not just to issue a card, but to design one around real usage scenarios while ensuring smoother rollout and easier servicing. For Indian Overseas Bank, the objective was to introduce an immediately scalable prepaid card program that could support customers across routine mobility and gifting needs while offering a convenient, seamless, and digital experience.

CARD91 provided its modern technology stack, fully compliant with recent regulations, along with execution support to help take the program live after necessary approvals, testing, and compliance validation. The launch reflects how banks can bring practical prepaid programs to market with faster time to market, stronger launch readiness, digital servicing support, and customer experiences designed for day-to-day needs. The RuPay NCMC capability is designed for day-to-day mobility use cases such as metro, bus, and parking payments, enabling tap-based transactions for seamless travel. It supports easier access for eligible users seeking a ready-to-use prepaid mobility option, while ensuring that usage remains aligned with the Bank's defined program conditions.

Alongside the mobility use case, the program also includes Gift Cards. Together, the two offerings allow Indian Overseas Bank to address multiple customer needs through a prepaid portfolio available in multiple variants. Cardholders can also manage their cards through the mobile app, available on both the Play Store and App Store. Depending on applicable program terms, supported capabilities include balance checks, transaction history, reload or top-up functionality, and customer support. Ajay Pandey, CEO of CARD91, said: "Prepaid programs become more meaningful when they are built around real customer needs and supported by the right technology foundation. We are pleased to support Indian Overseas Bank in taking its PPI program live with RuPay NCMC capability and Gift Cards within an accelerated timeline. This launch reflects CARD91's ability to help banks move from product design to market readiness with speed, control, and operational efficiency."

Indian Overseas Bank is further expanding its prepaid variant portfolio using CARD91's highly configurable and secure stack. About Indian Overseas Bank Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is a public sector bank founded on February 10, 1937, by Shri M.Ct.M. Chidambaram Chettyar. Established with a focus on foreign exchange banking, the Bank has evolved into a full-service institution serving customers across India. IOB offers a wide range of banking products and services, including deposit accounts, loans, cards, forex, and digital banking solutions. About CARD91 CARD91 is a payments and onboarding risk infrastructure provider, enabling regulated entities to launch and scale customer programs with ease. The platform supports seamless onboarding journeys, fraud detection, credit decisioning, card issuance across credit, prepaid, and forex, and UPI stack capabilities across issuance and acquiring.

Through its NPCI-certified capabilities and technology stack, CARD91 helps institutions design bespoke customer payment programs and market them with speed, security, and a seamless digital experience. Built by a team of bankers and technologists and proudly made in India, CARD91 operates across key financial hubs, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Chennai. For more information, visit https://card91.io/ or contact sales@card91.io. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)