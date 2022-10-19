Celebs & Fashion Influencers light up the launch of Aachho's first store in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/PNN): Aachho, one of the leading online ethnic fashion brands from Jaipur recently opened its door to their first ever offline store in upscale locality of South Delhi at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj.

Actress Sanjana Sanghi who also became the face of their latest festive collection, graced the grand launch ceremony as the guest of honour.

Popular models & social media creators like Niki Mehra, Arisha & Amitha Sharma, amongst others were also present at the launch party alongside the founders, RimjhimHada & Anurag Singh Khangarot.

"I have been working with Rimjhim & Anurag since their early days and today, being here at their first store launch, it just feels so surreal and fantastic," shared Nikki.

For over 4 years, Aachho has considerably grown to become one of top online ethnic fashion brands in the country. With this store launch, the brand is eyeing on expanding its physical reach which according to the founders has been, "long due."

"We started our journey online but as we grew we were confident that omnichannel presence shall further add to our brand's identity and worth," told Anurag.

"The last two years have been challenging but we have managed to scale up Aachho at 20% year-on-year growth and with our physical store expansion plan now set in motion, we are aiming at greater numbers."

Positioned at the second floor of the luxurious shopping mall, the store covers an approximate 1000 sq. feet carpet area.

Talking about the interiors, founders Rimjhim revealed how their first-ever retail space beautifully interlaces the ethnic aesthetics of their hometown with contemporary sensibilities.

The arch-styled displays and doors of the fitting rooms are symbolic to the entrance of royal palaces in Rajasthan, told Hada, "and while we kept the overall ambience subtle and modern to appeal our cosmopolitan customer base, we wanted the store to reflect the brand's cultural affinities to reflect," she added.

Launched just in time for Diwali, the store showcases their wide array of festive ethnic fashion collections, juttis, statement jewellery and accessories.

"It's the most-awaited festive season of the year. Aachho coming to Delhi has just made it a lot brighter and now you know where to get your ethnic outfits from for all your Diwali parties," remarked Sanjana while addressing the audience at the launch ceremony.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)