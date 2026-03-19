VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: Over 2900 doctors from various countries participated in the 10th International Diabetes Summit organized by the Chellaram Diabetes Institute, Pune. The three days of the summit saw wide-ranging scientific discussions and knowledge sharing deliberations on practical strategies to address the rising burden of diabetes and its complications in India and the world over. The International Diabetes Summit was inaugurated by Dr. Vinky Rughwani (Administrator of the Maharashtra Medical Council, Mumbai, Member of the National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and President of the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society of India).

Mr. Prakash Bhoopatkar (Vice Chairman, Chellaram Foundation), Dr. A.G. Unnikrishnan (CEO of Chellaram Diabetes Institute) and Wing Commander (Dr.) Harshal More (Retd.) (CMD of Chellaram Hospital) graced the ceremony with their presence. During the event, Dr. Carani B. Sanjeevi (Professor at the Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, and head of the Diabetes Immunology research group at the Center for Molecular Medicine at Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm) was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution in the field of diabetes research. Dr. Carani B. Sanjeevi highlighted that the findings of the International Diabetes Federation Atlas 2025 are extremely alarming. He said, "According to the latest estimates, we often say that for every known diabetic, there is likely an individual who remains undiagnosed. When we compare the current figures with earlier reports, the curve has never gone down".

Referring to the spiritual teaching of "Ceiling on Desires," he added, "In medical terms, desire can be described as pro-inflammatory, while placing a ceiling on desires is anti-inflammatory. Even when we know that certain habits are harmful to our health, the pull of desire can be so strong that we ignore all the warning signals. Ultimately, it becomes a mind game. We must learn to exercise control over our eating habits and our desires that increase stress so as to prevent and manage diabetes effectively." Dr. Vinky Rughwani stated that diabetes is a major public health concern not only in India but across the world. He emphasized the need for a strong system that promotes extensive discussion, research, and innovation to address this issue.

Mr. Prakash Bhoopatkar illuminated on the journey of the Chellaram Diabetes Institute and the various contributions of the Chellaram group in research, education, disease prevention and awareness. The scientific sessions focused on key issues namely managing diabetes complications, cost-effective diabetes care, emerging advances in treatment, and the increasing role of technology in diabetes management. Several eminent international speakers from leading institutions like the Mayo Clinic in the United States; King's College London, Imperial College London, University of Suffolk, University of Leicester, and University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom; the Medical University of Graz in Austria; and the National University of Singapore; participated in the summit along with more than 70 renowned Indian faculty members, making the event a truly global platform for advancing diabetes care.

The summit also featured specialized workshops on Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) in Diabetes, as well as a symposium focusing on Endocrinology and Women's Health, highlighting emerging clinical challenges and research developments in these areas. Over 80 young researchers presented their research papers in the free paper sessions, competing for the Chellaram Foundation Diabetes Research Awards 2026 in the Basic and Clinical Science categories whose prize amounts were ₹2,00,000 and ₹1,00,000 in each category. Promoting community awareness about diabetes was another key component of the summit. On Sunday, 15th March, around 500 adults, youth and children participated in the "Run for Diabetes", a 3 km and 5 km marathon organized by Chellaram Diabetes Institute in association with the Blue Circle Diabetes Foundation. The marathon was flagged off by Mr Milind Soman (Actor, model, film producer, and fitness enthusiast), who also participated in the marathon and later gave a motivational talk.

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