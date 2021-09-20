Chetu recognized globally with back-to-back prestigious awards honoring growth and development

You would like to read
- Synechron plans aggressive hiring campaign to meet unprecedented demand and growth opportunity
- Global power-packed jury to select FaB National Business Award 2021
- Brands impact organized India's Best Doctors and Right Choice Awards 2021
- IVCA Awards 2021 expands ambit, recognises outstanding action in healthcare, gender diversity, inclusive India
- Technology-enabled services unlocked unprecedented access to nurses in their homes
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chetu India Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of world-class software development and support solutions today celebrates two global recognitions awarded to the company for its sustained and unprecedented growth. The company was named as the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for the Company of the Year category at the 18th Annual International Business Awards® and was included - for the seventh time - to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in 2021.
Receiving over 3,700 nominations from over 63 nations, The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. For the second year in a row, Chetu attained a Silver Stevie in the Company of the Year category for Large Computer Software Companies and was recognized for its impressive ability to mitigate damages from the pandemic and to continue to grow, retain, and develop its employee base. Chetu also received high praise from the judges for its 2020 financial performance and expansion.
Additionally, Chetu is celebrating its seventh time being named to the Inc. 5000 honor roll for its sustained, double-digit revenue growth over the past few years. Ranked according to their percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020, organizations on the Inc. 5000 list represent the most successful independent companies in America. Given the unprecedented challenges of 2020, companies on this year's list have proven to be exceptionally resilient and flexible while remaining competitive in their respective fields.
"It has certainly been a great year for Chetu, and it's all due to the tireless efforts of our incredible team members around the globe," said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. "Being recognized by these prestigious organizations on the international stage is a tremendous honor, and our team looks forward to reaching new heights as we continue to help our clients around the world meet their software development needs."
For more information on Chetu, or to see our current career opportunities, please visit (https://careers.chetu.com/Careers).
Founded in 2000, Chetu is an award-winning provider of software development and support services. Employing over 2,200 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its two main software development centers located in Sector 63, Noida. Featuring over 155,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers.
For more information, and to see current career opportunities visit (https://chetu.com/).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor