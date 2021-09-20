Chetu recognized globally with back-to-back prestigious awards honoring growth and development

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chetu India Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of world-class software development and support solutions today celebrates two global recognitions awarded to the company for its sustained and unprecedented growth. The company was named as the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for the Company of the Year category at the 18th Annual International Business Awards® and was included - for the seventh time - to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in 2021.

Receiving over 3,700 nominations from over 63 nations, The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. For the second year in a row, Chetu attained a Silver Stevie in the Company of the Year category for Large Computer Software Companies and was recognized for its impressive ability to mitigate damages from the pandemic and to continue to grow, retain, and develop its employee base. Chetu also received high praise from the judges for its 2020 financial performance and expansion.

Additionally, Chetu is celebrating its seventh time being named to the Inc. 5000 honor roll for its sustained, double-digit revenue growth over the past few years. Ranked according to their percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020, organizations on the Inc. 5000 list represent the most successful independent companies in America. Given the unprecedented challenges of 2020, companies on this year's list have proven to be exceptionally resilient and flexible while remaining competitive in their respective fields.

"It has certainly been a great year for Chetu, and it's all due to the tireless efforts of our incredible team members around the globe," said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. "Being recognized by these prestigious organizations on the international stage is a tremendous honor, and our team looks forward to reaching new heights as we continue to help our clients around the world meet their software development needs."

Founded in 2000, Chetu is an award-winning provider of software development and support services. Employing over 2,200 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its two main software development centers located in Sector 63, Noida. Featuring over 155,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers.

