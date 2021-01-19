Comedian and actor Navin Prabhakar is truly the best corporate comedian in India

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/PRSpot): "Pehchan Kaun?" yes, you got it right this is the common Hindi phrase but whenever we hear this we remember one of the most Versatile comedians Navin Prabhakar who cracked hilarious stand-up using this phrase.

The ace Comedian Entertainer Bollywood Actor Navin Prabhakar is truly the best live show standup comedian In India, not because of his identity as a corporate or public show entertainer but his 3000 plus live shows Performing Experience makes him stand out as number one in the league.

Comedy is not everyone's cup of tea but one who has an edge can leverage their skills to make anyone laugh. The skill is called presence of mind. As an entertainer, Navin holds the audience with his phenomenal punchline timings to make them laugh.

One of such skillful mimic execution is called the incredible talent indeed. India's Best Entertainer and Bollywood Comedian Navin Prabhakar performed more than 3000 live entertaining shows around the world. His energy level is high like a sky and he leaves no chance to make anyone laugh on any issue with his perfect comic timing. He is able to win the hearts of countless people with his hilarious comedy not only in Hindi but many more languages like Marathi, Bihari, Gujarati, Bihari, Sindhi, Tamil, Haryanvi and Hyderabad dialects.

As a live show Entertainer Navin Prabhakar is always compared with India's Best Talented names Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma, Jonny Lever by the national media.

India's Best Corporate Standup Comedian Navin Prabhakar Is the absolute master of mimicry n sound effects. With his exceptional talent and presence of mind and humor, he was able to impress the audience in more than 3000 corporate shows and has embarked as The Most Loved Comedian in the Country. He is now The Number One and Top Corporate Stand-Up Comedian in the Corporate World and has bagged several awards for the same.

As a Best Corporates Comedian, Navin Prabhakar Performed Countless Star Nights and Still working with the big multinational companies and international brands for past 20 years.

India's Best Entertainer Navin Prabhakar is the one who also known for his popularity as "Pehchan Kaun" Numero Uno Live Show Entertainer and thus He Entered into the list of The Top Indian Celebrity to Perform On "Eiffel Tower Paris".

He seems to be a rare individual with incredible commitment and passion. Regarding his contributions, he has done more than 3000 events all across the globe and has even hosted 12th and 13th Film Screen Awards as A Celebrity Comedian Known for his Feature Centric timings, he is crowned as the best comedian in the country, has the capacity to entertain nonstop 2 hours with his Nonstop Laughter Content and unique mimicking style of Bollywood actors.

INDIA'S Best Comedian and Entertainer Navin Prabhakar has even completed nine world tours and appreciated by the international audience and fans for his incredible laughter performance. Besides being a comedian Navin Prabhakar is also a singer, voice actor and Bollywood Actor as well. He is also a mimicry artist and can easily mimic more than 100 Bollywood actors. Very few people from industry knew about his dubbing talent. The master of Dubbing Talent Navin Prabhakar dubbed for more than 25 films for the renowned a lister actors of Bollywood.

This is what makes the talented comedian and Entertainer different from others as he is the talent house of mimicry and can entertain the audience non-stop 2hrs in more than ten languages in his live laughter show called "Nonstop Laughter Navin Prabhakar" The Laughter Nights. All these capabilities make Navin Prabhakar exceptionally different from other renowned Standup Comedians of the country.

This story is provided by PRSpot. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRSpot)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)