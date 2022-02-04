CRMNEXT launches its new Open Communication Platform (OCP) to power continuous channel experience

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): CRMNEXT, the world's leading digital technology solution for the banking and insurance industry, has launched Open Communication Platform (OCP) technology to accelerate customer delights, personalized products, service delivery and build loyalty through digital first experiences.
As banking and financial institutions embrace a "serve and sell anytime, anywhere" mentality, digital experiences are becoming critical. Open Communication Platform (OCP) helps enterprises move to a zero ops model, powered by one & done processes that can fundamentally do back-office work with STP and smart AI. This delivers a (https://www.businessnext.com/ocp) modern customer service and engagement platform for banks, financial services, and insurance providers powered with out-of-box AI capabilities.
Channels that OCP enables:
OCP for text: CRMNEXT customers can seamlessly plugin new channels like WhatsApp, twitter, google business messenger, Facebook, chatbots, voice triggered chatbots and more
OCP for voice: Clients can integrate with voice telephony channels like AWS connect, CTI, IVR, WebEx, Avaya and more, greatly enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of your contact centers
Some of OCP capabilities include:
Real time Business Fabric: Deliver concierge like experience with more real-time actions, intelligence and seamless handover across channels while preserving the context of the conversations.
SoftPhone Integration: Embed a third-party dialer to the action tray of your agent workbench's console view.
AI-driven Knowledge Base: Dynamic solutions to customer queries.
AI-driven Insight Cards: AI driven product offers, insights from customer interactions.
Sentiment Analysis: Proactively identify customer emotions with AI driven sentiment analysis.
Conference Chat with Supervisor: Agents can now consult their supervisor in real time.
Connected Workspace: Increase in customer engagement rates through connected workspace, that includes functionalities such as Facebook chat integration, chats in console view, speech to text recognition and more.
Sushil Tyagi, Director, CRMNEXT, said, "Across every business function and industry, our customers are redefining their customer, employee, partner and product experiences. Open Communication Platform (OCP) continues to expand our vision of enabling companies realize speed, agility and efficiency in customer engagement. OCP creates a more connected customer experience by delivering instant connect, instant response, instant delight and significantly boosting first time resolutions."
For more information, (https://www.businessnext.com/ocp)
Watch Video: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHxo1n83tmw)
