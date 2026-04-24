Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,53,540; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,740
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,540, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,740.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,540 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,54,470 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,690.
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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,40,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,590 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,890.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900.
US gold held steady on Friday, but was on track for a weekly drop as elevated oil prices fuelled fears of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates amid stalled US-Iran peace talks.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $4,697 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT. The metal is down 2.6 per cent so far this week after a four-week winning run.
US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.2 per cent to $4,712.50.
Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $75.36 per ounce, platinum lost 0.5 per cent to $1,996.13, while palladium was steady at $1,468.50
(with inputs from Reuters)
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 7:31 AM IST