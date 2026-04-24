Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,53,540; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,540, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,540 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,54,470 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,690.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,40,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,590 in Chennai.

ALSO READ: Gold imports rise 24% to hit all-time high of $71.98 billion in 2025-26 In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,890.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900.

US gold held steady on Friday, but was on track for a weekly drop as elevated oil prices fuelled fears of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates amid stalled US-Iran peace talks.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $4,697 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT. The metal is down 2.6 per cent so far this week after a four-week winning run.

US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.2 per cent to $4,712.50.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $75.36 per ounce, platinum lost 0.5 per cent to $1,996.13, while palladium was steady at $1,468.50

(with inputs from Reuters)