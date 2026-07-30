PNN Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 30: Debtkart, the borrower-focused debt-resolution and legal-support platform operated by Settlend Legal Advisors LLP, today announced the official launch of the Debtkart Mobile App. The app has been developed to make professional debt-resolution guidance and borrower-support services more accessible to individuals dealing with personal loans, credit-card dues, business loans, digital loans, multiple repayment obligations, EMI defaults, lender disputes and recovery-related pressure. The Debtkart App Launch Programme is being organised at: Regus 3rd Floor, Tower-A Unitech Cyber Park Durga Colony, Sector 39 Gurugram, Haryana - 122003 Date: Thursday, 30 July 2026 Time: 1:45 PM IST onwards The launch represents an important step in Debtkart's objective of combining legal assistance, financial-dispute management and technology through a single borrower-centric platform.

What Customers Can Access Through the Debtkart App The Debtkart App enables customers to explore structured assistance across multiple debt-related and borrower-protection services. Customers can access information and support relating to: * Personal-loan and business-loan settlement assistance * Credit-card settlement support * Digital-loan and fintech dispute assistance * Debt resolution and multiple-loan management * EMI-relief and repayment guidance * Recovery-harassment relief * Borrower-rights protection * RBI guideline-based assistance * Legal-notice and documentation support * Arbitration and dispute-resolution assistance * Financial-recovery planning * Credit-profile improvement guidance * Secure case tracking and service updates These features are designed to help borrowers understand their financial position, review available resolution options and communicate their circumstances to banks, NBFCs, digital lenders and other financial institutions through an organised process.

A Technology-Driven Borrower-Support Platform Debtkart provides debt analysis, settlement planning, legal communication, lender negotiation, alternative dispute-resolution assistance and borrower representation. The company follows a structured workflow under which a customer's liabilities and financial circumstances may be analysed before an appropriate debt-resolution plan is prepared. Where the customer proceeds with the recommended plan, Debtkart assists with documentation, legal notices, lender communication, negotiation, mediation, conciliation, arbitration-related support and other appropriate dispute-resolution mechanisms. Where a settlement proposal is accepted by the concerned creditor, the settlement amount remains payable directly to the bank, NBFC or lender. Debtkart's website states that it does not add any mark up to the settlement amount or make settlement payments on behalf of customers.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, a spokesperson for Debtkart said: "Borrowers facing genuine financial hardship are often uncertain about their legal rights, available settlement options and the correct way to communicate with financial institutions. The Debtkart App has been introduced to provide customers with a more organised, transparent and accessible platform for obtaining debt-resolution and legal-support services." The spokesperson further stated: "Our objective is not merely to provide settlement-related assistance, but also to help borrowers understand lender communications, respond to legal notices, address unfair recovery practices, manage multiple liabilities and work towards a lawful and practical resolution of their financial disputes."

Supporting Borrowers Facing Financial Distress Debtkart assists individuals facing difficulties arising from job loss, business losses, medical expenditure, irregular income, family emergencies, excessive credit obligations and other circumstances that may affect repayment capacity. The platform seeks to ensure that genuine financial hardship is communicated properly and that borrowers are provided with professional guidance while dealing with banks, NBFCs, recovery agents and digital-lending institutions. Debtkart's services include structured settlement advocacy, anti-harassment assistance, loan restructuring guidance, credit-card dispute assistance, arbitration and conciliation support, legal documentation and regulatory complaint assistance. Transparent and Borrower-Centric Assistance The Debtkart App is designed around the principles of: * Transparent communication * Confidential handling of customer matters

* Professional legal assistance * Borrower-centric resolution planning * Structured lender negotiation * Regulatory-compliant representation * Convenient communication and case monitoring * Nationwide accessibility Every case is assessed according to the customer's financial position, lender communications, available documents, repayment history and the applicable legal and regulatory framework. The availability of any settlement, restructuring, waiver, moratorium or other financial relief remains subject to the concerned lender's policies, assessment and written approval. Download the Debtkart App The Debtkart App is available on the Google Play Store: Download Debtkart from Google Play Customers may also learn more about Debtkart's services, debt-resolution process and borrower-support solutions through its official website: About Debtkart Debtkart is a legal-tech debt-resolution and borrower-support platform operated by Settlend Legal Advisors LLP.

The organisation assists individuals and businesses in matters relating to loan settlement, credit-card settlement, debt restructuring, recovery harassment, lender disputes, legal notices, arbitration, mediation, conciliation, Online Dispute Resolution and regulatory complaints. Debtkart's objective is to create a transparent, ethical and technology-driven debt-resolution ecosystem through which financially distressed borrowers can obtain professional guidance, protect their legal rights and work towards practical financial closure. Media, App and Customer Support Contact Debtkart - Settlend Legal Advisors LLP Gurugram Office: Regus, 3rd Floor, Tower-A Unitech Cyber Park Durga Colony, Sector 39 Gurugram, Haryana - 122003 Phone Numbers: +91 6293889388 +91 6293629300 +91 6293000456 Support Email: operations@debtkart.in Official Website: https://debtkart.in/ Google Play App: Debtkart Mobile App (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)