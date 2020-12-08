Edu Brain Overseas and KR Mangalam University tie-up for International internship and Placement

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Edu Brain Overseas UAE has signed an MOU with KR Mangalam University Gurugram. This mutual relation memorandum will facilitate an international platform for students for obtaining world class industrial exposure in international companies.
"Our International internship programs in UAE, Singapore, France, New Zealand, US, Australia and India assist young professionals to acquire personal and professional skills and help to build up a global network, develop industry related skills like time management, effective communication, learning of new language, culture, and adapting to the office environment. Edu Brain Overseas world's most popular International Internship and placement provider company run by the young experienced professional Som Shrarma is an expert in students career counselling, Visa assistance, and management training," said Som Sharma Director of Edu Brain Overseas.
Students from all around the world are looking for professional industrial exposures in their chosen career whereas new age employers are in search of young professionals with relevant past industrial exposures. To connect the link between young professionals and new age employers international internships are the best possible option to attain career relevant skills.
Edu Brain Overseas is committed to provide one stop solutions for International internship during the pandemic in virtual, online and physical internships and placement for higher education students and has a well-established global network with world class foreign companies & universities. These international internships can be modified according to the student's convenience whether they want to intern virtually or opt for offline mode. Duration of this global internship can be varied from 1 month to 12 months.
The MoU of Edu Brain Overseas with KR Mangalam University will emphasize on providing best suited internship program and placement opportunities to university's students as per the academic calendar.
Edu Brain Overseas will take in charge of giving full assistance to students i.e. getting application forms of international universities, hotels, colleges, world best companies and helping students to fill them, guiding them giving full-fledge career counseling, preparing documents, timely submissions of documents to ensure smooth process in getting visa to international interning aspirants.
For more information write us on eduvisa@edubrainoverseas.com or visit .
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
