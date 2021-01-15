Esteemed Philanthropist Ravi Gaikwad wins Nelson Mandela World Humanitarian Award

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ravi Gaikwad is a multifaceted personality known for paving his way through all walks of life. Just recently, he got awarded The "Nelson Mandela" World Humanitarian Award, for his absolute spirit and professionalism.
This coveted award was given to him for his dedication to the service of humanity. He is without any doubt deserving of this recognition wholeheartedly.
Ravi Gaikwad is a go-getter academician, sportsperson and philanthropist, born in Pune City. He began his ascent to stardom from a very young age, he is presently grabbing the limelight for winning numerous coveted awards like: Lifetime Achievement Award in Social Welfare category of Mid-Day Showbiz Icon Awards 2020, including winning an award at the Legends Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2020) too in Mumbai. It seems like awards are pouring in for him endlessly.
Unquestionably Ravi Gaikwad, Chief of RTO Thane is one of the most notable philanthropists because he rightly fits the term "self-made". He falls into the league of the popular media and is multi-faceted in nature. Ravi epitomize what true empaths can achieve if they channel their empathic abilities.
Ravi is just as big of a star when it comes to philanthropic endeavours and is also the Chairman of Handball Federation of India and Chairman of Shant Bharat Surakshit Bharat, a trust which is involved with maximum dedication in service to the society. Ravi Gaikwad understands the responsibility of the status he holds in the society and is a giver who leads the pack in charitable contributions.
Ravindra Gaikwad has been the recipient of numerous awards, including The CSR Times Award 2020 for educating the people on road safety through the Road Safety World Series and The Man of Excellence Award 2020 is also awarded to him, for his contribution to nation-building, also he was conferred with The Lifetime World Peace Ambassador Award by Wockhardt Foundation.
On top of all his accomplishments, does it really surprise you that Ravi Gaikwad is also two Guinness Book of World Records holder, it is in his name for organizing the biggest bike rally to spread awareness towards road safety and no honking and for organizing the biggest handball competition with maximum participation. Winning these Guinness Book of World Records puts Ravi Gaikwad personal brand as a beloved star in perspective.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
