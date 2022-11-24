eXp India surpasses a milestone of 1500 agents in two years

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): eXp India, a full-service real estate brokerage, celebrated its second anniversary in November 2022.

In these two years, they have successfully added over 1,500 agents across 100 cities and towns, with 402 in the North, 384 in the South, 110 in the East, and 518 in the West. Over the next three years, the firm has a goal to add at least 5,000 agents across India.

eXp India has obtained RERA licenses from 16 states in the last two years, with four more on the way. The firm looks forward to introducing its all-new eXp Luxury Program later in 2023, exclusively targeting the niche market and helping HNIs in selling and purchasing properties.

Given the absence of organised players in the residential industry, they also want to introduce a developer onboarding program that will provide developers with a new perspective and assist them in tapping the worldwide market through eXp Realty's extensive global agent network of over 86,000 agents.

On this occasion, Shashank Vashishtha, Executive Director of eXp India, commented, "In recent years, the Internet has enabled self-service components for real-estate buyers and sellers, such as the capacity to look through home-for-sale listings. The typical job of the residential real estate broker has been modified. Because homeowners and potential purchasers are more empowered, there is a growing need for unbundled services. While some consumers may choose to have a brokerage handle most of the transaction, others may want to take on more responsibility. Real estate consultants are no longer restricted by geographic area, nor is the location of any firm. They may promote directly to their consumers and sellers by gaining access to them online. It is now necessary to strike a balance between efficiency and relationships, and have great digital marketing abilities."

As a full-service real estate brokerage, eXp India Realty provides real estate brokers and agents with 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and networking via its 3-D, fully-immersive cloud office environment. The firm is unique in that it allows real estate professionals within its ranks to receive equity rewards for productivity and contributions to overall business success. Through their extensive referral network, eXp Indian experts advise customers on local and international real estate transactions.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 86,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally.

As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals with the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development.

The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)