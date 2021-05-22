Farhad Forbes re-elected global chair of the Family Business Network

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Farhad Forbes, Co-chairman, Forbes Marshall, has been re-elected global Chair of Family Business Network International (FBN).
He is the first non-European to hold this prestigious position and has been reappointed for a second term.
FBN is the world's leading organisation of business owning families. It was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. The FBN Mission is to offer business families a safe space to learn from, share with and inspire each other about: how to guide the family involvement in the business; facilitate relationships within the family; raise awareness and importance of the family business models in society.
FBN is a federation of 32 Member Associations in 65 countries. The global network comprises of 4,000 business owning families - that includes 17,000 individuals of which 6,900 are Next Generation members.
Forbes Marshall, whose roots go back to 1926, is a leading manufacturer of steam engineering and control instrumentation solutions. Their products and services help industries save energy, improve process quality and throughput, and run a clean and safe factory.
Forbes Marshall's Purpose is 'Energising Businesses and Communities worldwide'. Their aspirations are to be leaders in energy and process automation solutions worldwide through innovative and differentiated offerings; a distinctive sales approach that delivers customer benefits, exceeding customer expectations on quality and delivery; and to be a diverse great place to work, benefiting communities wherever they operate.
Their core values of Integrity, Family Spirit, Excellence and Good Citizenship are the pillars of the Purpose and Aspirations of their organisation.
Forbes Marshall is committed to furthering the UN Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) goals and has signed the (https://fbsd.unctad.org/pledge/#document) FBN - UNCTAD Pledge.
