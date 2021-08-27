FarmERP expands its operations to cater to the everchanging AgTech landscape

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): In today's digital era, the field of AgriTech has been trying to streamline a somewhat disorganized industry by emphasizing predictability and formulaic working methods. Marking the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, farm management is the next big thing, and technology is being interleaved with routine agronomic operations in a fairly aggressive manner across the world.

(https://www.farmerp.com) FarmERP, the brainchild of Shivrai Technologies (an Indian AgTech powerhouse with a 25-year track record), strives to make its services and platform as a whole extremely comprehensive for stakeholders across the agricultural value chain.

The business has expanded its products to a wide range of nations, making a difference both locally, regionally, nationally, and globally. At the end of 2019, they secured their first round of external funding from a Singapore-based organization. Since then, they have expanded to a large number of countries, where this globally tested and trusted digital agricultural technology has been installed. Today, they are engaging with several national and international research programs, as well as policy-making organizations, to achieve their core goal of making the business more lucrative and predictable.

Further to their first round of external funding, the company committed to improving the product with a variety of comprehensive and innovative features, such as mapping all farm operations, QR code-based access control across business processes, the implementation of an agriculture-focused accounting and costing module, hydroponic packs, IoT device integrations, and so on. They have also established relationships with well-known FPOs and FPCs, intending to directly empower farmers through their technological platform. FarmERP is well recognized for its 'Uberization of Agriculture for Smallholder Vegetable Growers' initiative, which has made a significant contribution to Indian agriculture. The Uberization initiative sought to make smallholder farmers' farming journeys more consistent and to enhance their everyday routines.

This expedition has received several honours as well as worldwide attention. In regions like Africa, Ecuador, and Bangladesh, FarmERP is collaborating with international financing and research organizations to assist uberize smallholder producers in those regions.

The company prioritizes the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, and computer vision to provide an increasingly enhanced service to its consumers. They have also just acquired a breakthrough in climate-smart advisory and pest & disease identification because of their excellent use of these technological verticals integrated with satellite images. Because of the present condition of the globe, with climate change affecting every area of life and sustainability gaining traction daily, this innovation is a game-changer for FarmERP's consumers and only contributes to their vision of a predictable and lucrative future in agriculture.

Large agribusinesses, medium to large size plantations, packaging & exporters, and contract farming companies around the world are increasingly seeing the brand as a necessity in their daily agronomic and post-harvest practices, having recently expanded into geographic regions such as Sri Lanka, France, UAE, Nigeria, Kenya, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Sudan, Indonesia, and several others. With plantation management gaining traction, the brand embarked on a joint venture with Sri Lanka's largest (about 35,000 acres) rubber, tea, and oil palm plantation in January 2020, and is dedicated to seeing the project through to the end.

FarmERP fully embodies the evolving face of digital agricultural solutions, with leading companies in the agriculture sector interlaced with technology. This cutting-edge digital platform is an internationally recognized, future-ready solution for managing and analysing agricultural operations.

FarmERP recently developed specialized and customized 'packs' for its consumers, based on their sub-verticals and company processes. These SaaS-based packs are tailored for various stakeholders in the agriculture business and may be customized to meet the needs of the clients.

The brand's four pillars stand intact, with traceability, climate resilience, food safety, and sustainability at the heart of all they do, in accordance with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals of Zero Hunger and Climate Change.

FarmERP is catapulting into a whole new era of Agricultural Technology services, as it is now installed in 30+ countries and scaling up with the development of its offices in various areas of the world. The founders and core team are eager to expand their workforce with seasoned experts that can bring exponential value to the system as their knowledge and experience grows. With global digital agriculture developing at a breakneck pace, they are looking forward to strengthening the leadership team and aggressively gaining market share.

