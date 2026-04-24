VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 24: ForthFocus, a digital solutions company specialising in website development, WordPress development, and eCommerce solutions, has been officially recognised as a WordPress.com Partner and a Woo Partner.

The recognition positions ForthFocus among agencies working closely with WordPress.com and Woo (WooCommerce), two widely used platforms for website management and online commerce.

* WordPress.com is a managed website platform for building and hosting business websites, known for its reliability, security and scalability, enabling businesses to operate high-performance websites without managing infrastructure.

* Woo (WooCommerce) is among the widely adopted eCommerce platforms for building and managing online stores, enabling businesses to create flexible and customisable commerce experiences.