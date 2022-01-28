Goldsetu launches first-of-its-kind Mobile-First Fintech and Commerce SaaS Platform for jewellery retailers

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gold Setu Private Limited, launches a mobile-first SaaS platform for jewellery retailers to automate workflows and digitally engage with customers.

The product will help jewellery retailers create a digital storefront in less than 30 seconds using smartphones.

It provides free and easy to use digital tools to help them grow their business by offering more products and services to their customers. Unlike other digital storefront tools, the platform is specifically designed for jewellery retailers, is free to use and doesn't require any technical skill.

Jewellery in India is bought for consumption as well as investment purposes. Therefore, there was a need for a platform that can support both commerce as well financial services flows. Understanding the importance of creating a holistic platform for this sector, Goldsetu has created a mobile platform that offers e-commerce features, store management tools, and financial services products.

The Jewellers through the platform can launch their digital storefront enabled with digital ordering and digital payments. They can manage their store, customers and employees through the store app which also provides a 360-degree view of their business through smart dashboards, priority lists, and reminders. They can launch gold saving schemes with fully digital onboarding, tracking, collection, and management along with a digital passbook for customers to view and manage their plans. The company will also be launching digital gold, gold loans, and credit features on the platform.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Verma, Co-founder & CEO, Goldsetu said, "We want to be the de-facto operating system for the jewellery value chain. We are starting with creating digital solutions for the 'jeweller to consumer engagement and transactions'. We will soon be expanding and creating solutions for the 'manufacturer to jeweller transaction flows'. We will also enable distribution of financial services products like digital gold, insurance, marriage loans, and gold loans on our platform."

"For the unorganized jewellery retailers to stay relevant, grow their business and compete with the organized players they need to deliver trust, transparency, and a better value proposition for their customers by adopting digital solutions. Keeping in mind that the majority of the jewellers are not very tech-savvy, we have developed our platform in a manner that they don't need any technical skill to start using it or any technical resource to manage it," said Anuj Sachdev, Co-founder, Goldsetu.

Founded by Vikas Verma and Anuj Sachdev, (https://www.goldsetu.co) Goldsetu is a mobile-first fintech and commerce micro-SaaS platform for jewellery retailers that helps them automate the workflows, create digital storefront, digitally engage with customers, and offer more products and services to customers.

